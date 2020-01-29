Access Announces Seven New U.S. Acquisitions: Adds Markets and Expands Footprint Nationwide

Information management leader continues momentum with 11 U.S. acquisitions in 2019

/EIN News/ -- WOBURN, Mass., Jan. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Access , the world’s largest privately-held records and information management (RIM) services provider, today announced the completion of seven new U.S. acquisitions, including: Apex Information Security, Inc. (Boston, MA); Business Data Record Services, Inc. (Minneapolis, MN); CompuVault, Inc. (St. Louis, MO); Data Logic Services (Houston, TX); the RIM business of EDM Americas Inc. (Scranton/Wilkes Barre, PA. and 12 other locations); Underground Records Management, LLC. (Columbia, MO) and ABC Business Records Center, Inc. (Kansas City, MO). With the acquisitions announced today, Access completed a total of 11 acquisitions in the U.S. during 2019.



“Our 2019 acquisitions represent a major milestone in our company’s continued growth, expanding our locations in the U.S. to five new geographic markets, making our services even more broadly available,” said Rob Alston, CEO of Access. “We remain committed to advancing how the world manages information with the very best service worldwide, not only with these 11 U.S. acquisitions in 2019, but with additional strategic acquisitions in Canada and South America.”

John Chendo, President and Co-Founder of Access added, “We closed out 2019 with a total of 19 acquisitions worldwide for the year, each of which has been an excellent fit with our business and growth strategy. We continue to pursue investments like these to expand aggressively in 2020 and beyond.”

Access recently acquired the record storage and related services business of EDM Americas Inc., a leading provider of digital mailrooms, business process automation and information management solutions, expanding Access’ U.S. geographic footprint to now include Scranton/Wilkes Barre, PA, Louisville, KY and Columbia, SC, along with adding to its operations in Los Angeles, CA, Minneapolis, MN, Hartford, CT, Washington, D.C., Indianapolis, IN, Jacksonville, FL and Houston, TX. A number of these facilities are NARA certified, strengthening Access’ ability to serve the highest levels of records and document storage requirements including for the federal government.

Earlier in the year, Access announced the acquisitions in the U.S. of Montaña & Associates (Denver, CO); Archives Security, Inc. (Birmingham, AL), Matrix Record & Storage, Inc. (Baltimore, MD) and Rover Records Management, LLC. (Sterling, VA). Montaña & Associates is a leader in information governance (IG) consulting that specializes in retention policy and schedule creation, along with holistic IG support, including compliance and data privacy. It also developed LexiTrac, one of the most comprehensive information governance software tools available, which identifies the legal requirements for records that an organization faces and enables crafting of defensible records retention schedules for compliant operations.

The Access team is led by CEO Rob Alston and President John Chendo, two veterans of the records management industry. The Access team has built a dynamic and well-respected company based on a strategic acquisition program coupled with a focus on driving organic growth and adding new capabilities through offerings such as CartaDC, a cloud-based document management solution that helps companies focus on security, compliance and efficiency.

Access is the largest privately-held records and information management services provider worldwide, with operations across the United States, Canada, Central and South America. Access provides transformative services, expertise, and technologies to make organizations more efficient and more compliant. Access helps companies manage and activate their critical business information through offsite storage and information governance services, scanning and digital transformation solutions, document management software including CartaHR, CartaDC and CartaDC Essentials, and secure destruction services. For 11 consecutive years, Access has been named to the Inc. 5000, the ranking of fastest-growing private companies in the U.S. For more information visit https://www.accesscorp.com .

