Electriq Power Selects Sierra Wireless IoT Solutions to Transform the Smart Home Battery Market

Sierra Wireless Provides Electriq Power with Secure, Reliable, and Global Connectivity, Simplifying Deployment and Management of Its Intelligent Energy Storage Applications

/EIN News/ -- SAN ANTONIO, Jan. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Electriq Power (“Electriq”) , a developer of intelligent and integrated home energy storage, management, and monitoring solutions, today announced at the DISTRIBUTECH conference that it has signed an agreement for IoT solutions from Sierra Wireless, the leading IoT solutions provider that combines devices, network services, and software to unlock value in the connected economy.



Under the agreement, Electriq Power will integrate Sierra Wireless’s small, rugged FX30 Programmable IoT gateway with LPWA connectivity services into its PowerPod smart home battery systems. These wireless IoT solutions will provide Electriq Power with the secure, reliable and global connectivity it needs to deploy and manage intelligent energy storage applications on its PowerPods. With these IoT applications, installers can quickly set up new PowerPods, homeowners can optimize their PowerPods to meet specific power use and backup needs, and utilities can use PowerPods for demand response and other grid services that lower their costs, increase grid stability and improve customer engagement.

“Electriq has established itself as a very high value choice based on our flexibility to deliver both retrofit and new solar installations, our PowerPod system’s well-designed look and feel, and forward-looking software applications,” said Frank Magnotti, CEO of Electriq. “We’re very pleased to team up with Sierra Wireless for secure and seamless network connectivity that simplifies the installation and use of our PowerPods for partners and customers, making these systems an even better value.”

Simplifying Connectivity for Intelligent Energy Storage

Electriq’s PowerPod functions with an Internet connection to receive software updates from Electriq’s cloud-based IT systems; to communicate with the company’s mobile and web apps for energy monitoring and management; and to connect to partner utilities’ IT systems, making a simple, reliable connection essential for premium performance.

Sierra Wireless FX30 IoT gateway and its connectivity services use cellular LPWA networks to connect the PowerPods to these IT systems and apps, avoiding the need to set up a less dependable Wi-Fi connection or a difficult-to-install Ethernet connection. In addition, LPWA provides better connectivity than other cellular technologies in buildings and underground spaces, where many PowerPods are installed.

By utilizing Sierra Wireless’s IoT solutions, PowerPod installers no longer need to connect to the customer’s home internet via Wi-Fi or an Ethernet cable, making PowerPod installation easier and more efficient. Homeowners’ connectivity is also simplified, as they no longer have to worry about a lost Wi-Fi connection or disconnected cable preventing them from monitoring or managing their PowerPod.

Using Sierra Wireless’s connectivity services also provides utilities with the secure, reliable connectivity they need to offer their customers grid services with strong service level agreements, while also giving them dependable control of signal transmission to the PowerPods. This makes it easier for utilities to offer customers compelling new utility services using PowerPods, while also simplifying management and updates to these services over time.

“We are seeing a new industrial revolution take place, with the deployment of innovative IoT applications that enable consumers and businesses to monitor, control, and optimize appliances, manufacturing equipment, transportation assets, and other ‘things’ for the first time,” said Jason Krause, COO, Sierra Wireless. “Electriq Power is at the forefront of this revolution, with intelligent IoT applications that change the way that installers, homeowners, and utilities use home battery systems. By simplifying the connectivity these IoT applications depend on, our wireless IoT solutions will help Electriq Power’s partners and customers realize even more value from their PowerPods and enable Electriq Power itself to invest more time and resources into developing its next energy storage innovation.”

The Electriq PowerPod system typically includes an 11 kWh lithium-ion battery; either a 5.5 kW hybrid DC-coupled or AC-coupled inverter; the Electriq View (Electriq’s Energy Monitoring Platform); and a 10-year warranty with daily cycling of the battery. The PowerPod is modular and expandable up to three systems with three battery packs per system, giving installers and homeowners system design flexibility, with up to 16.5 kW of power and 99 kWh of battery storage.

DISTRIBUTECH

Electriq Power is exhibiting at DISTRIBUTECH in San Antonio from January 28-30, in booth #717.

Sierra Wireless is exhibiting in booth #2137.

About Electriq Power

Electriq Power is an energy storage company developing hardware and software solutions for the clean energy space. Based in Silicon Valley, Electriq designs, engineers and assembles fully-integrated energy management and storage solutions for homes and small businesses around the country. The company has systems deployed in California, Arizona, Puerto Rico, Massachusetts, Mexico and Canada. Electriq Power is dedicated to moving the world to a cleaner and more sustainable energy future. For more information visit www.electriqpower.com or contact info@electriqpower.com .

About Sierra Wireless

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ: SWIR) (TSX: SW) is the leading IoT solutions provider that combines devices, network services and software to unlock value in the connected economy. Companies globally are adopting IoT to improve operational efficiency, create better customer experiences, improve their business models and create new revenue streams. Whether it is an integrated solution to help a business securely connect edge devices to the cloud, or a software/API service to help manage processes associated with billions of connected assets, or a platform to extract real-time data to make the best business decisions, Sierra Wireless will work with you to develop the right industry-specific solution for your next IoT endeavor. Sierra Wireless has more than 1,300 employees globally and operates R&D centers in North America, Europe and Asia. For more information, visit www.sierrawireless.com.

Press Contacts:

Eugene Hunt

Trevi Communications for Electriq Power

gene@trevicomm.com

+1-978-750-0333 x.101

Kim Homeniuk

Sierra Wireless Media Relations

pr@sierrawireless.com

+1 604 233 8028

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/2f872929-1aa6-407f-a5b5-3066207e393a

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/0742b4af-8421-4204-964f-5a571fc57883

Sierra Wireless FX30 The FX30 is the industry’s smallest, most rugged programmable cellular gateway. Providing an integrated, secure embedded application environment, tightly integrated with the cloud, the FX30 enables swift, scalable and global deployments of IoT applications for any connected machine or infrastructure. Electriq Power PowerPod The PowerPod features Sierra Wireless’s secure, reliable global connectivity, enabling installers to quickly set up new PowerPods; homeowners to optimize their systems to meet specific power use and backup needs; and utilities to use PowerPods for demand response and other grid services.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.