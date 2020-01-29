Brown Bag Marketing Named as a Great Place to Work in 2020

Award-winning Atlanta marketing and advertising firm achieves this accomplishment through superior employee feedback

/EIN News/ -- ATLANTA, Jan. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brown Bag Marketing announced today that it is Great Place to Work-Certified™, becoming the only Atlanta-based marketing and advertising firm with this designation. Using validated employee feedback gathered using Great Place to Work’s rigorous, data-driven methodology, the certification confirms 94 percent of employees have a consistently positive experience at Brown Bag Marketing.



“We are thrilled to be a Great Place to Work,” said Dan Michaels, CEO of Brown Bag Marketing. “Driven by an exceptional team who cares about client success, we’ve built a strong culture of helping clients tell compelling stories. Our 17-year track record has helped us to serve as experts in brand, content and digital marketing. We offer a unique atmosphere where people work together to bring their best to our clients each day – and have fun doing it.”

Brown Bag Marketing has specialized in brand, content and digital marketing since 2002. Based in the heart of Buckhead in Atlanta, Brown Bag Marketing is known for fresh thinking and killer creative that elevates brands and increases bottom lines. Find out more at www.brownbagmarketing.com .

