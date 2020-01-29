Avis Budget Group Named One of Canada’s Best Employers

Ranking recognizes employee satisfaction levels and likelihood to recommend their place of work

/EIN News/ -- PARSIPPANY, N.J., Jan. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avis Budget Group has been named to the Forbes list of Canada’s Best Employers 2020. Developed in collaboration with analytics firm Statista, the 2020 ranking highlights 300 companies with operations in Canada. Avis Budget Group was ranked fourth in the Travel and Leisure sector and the highest among car rental companies.



“Whether operating behind-the-scenes or on the front lines interacting with customers, our people remain at the heart of our business and it’s their passion that fuels company growth and customer satisfaction,” said Bill Boxberger, vice president and general manager, Canada, Avis Budget Group. “We are proud to see Avis Budget Group rank among Canada’s best employers for another year and consider ourselves fortunate to work alongside some of the country’s finest talent.”

The annual Forbes survey compiled responses from more than 8,000 Canadian employees who work for large companies and institutions that employ at least 500 people in their Canadian operations. Each respondent was asked, on a scale of zero through 10, how likely they were to recommend their employer to someone else. For more information or to view the full list, visit www.forbes.com/canada-best-employers/list .



