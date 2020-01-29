There were 689 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 172,275 in the last 365 days.

Mackinac Financial Corporation Reports 2019 Fourth Quarter and Annual Results

/EIN News/ -- MANISTIQUE, Mich., Jan. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mackinac Financial Corporation (Nasdaq: MFNC) (the “Corporation”), the bank holding company for mBank, today announced 2019 net income of $13.85 million, or $1.29 per share, compared to 2018 net income of $8.37 million, or $.94 per share. 

The 2019 results include the effects of a $140 thousand one-time non-cash amortization related to an acquired tax credit impacting tax expense (and tax rate).  The 2018 results included expenses related to the acquisitions of First Federal of Northern Michigan (“FFNM”), and Lincoln Community Bank (“Lincoln”), which had a collective after-tax impact of $2.46 million on earnings.  Adjusted core income (net of the one-time non-cash expense) for 2019 was $13.99 million, or $1.30 per share compared to 2018 adjusted core income (net of the transaction related expense) of $10.83 million, or $1.22 per share.

Weighted average shares outstanding for 2019 were 10,737,653 compared to 8,891,967 for 2018. Weighted average shares outstanding for the fourth quarter 2019 were 10,748,712 compared to 10,712,745 for the same period of 2018.  The Corporation issued 2,146,378 new shares for the FFNM purchase in May, 2018 and issued an additional 2,225,807 shares in the common stock offering completed in June, 2018. 

The Corporation had fourth quarter 2019 net income of $3.30 million, or $.31 per share, compared to 2018 fourth quarter net income of $3.36 million, or $.31 per share.  The 2019 fourth quarter results include the effects of the $140 thousand one-time non-cash amortization of an acquired tax credit.  The 2018 fourth quarter results were impacted by acquisition related expenses of $386 thousand on an after-tax basis. Adjusted core income (net of the one-time expenses) for the fourth quarter 2019 was $3.44 million, or $.32 per share, while 2018 fourth quarter income, excluding tax-affected transaction related expenses, was $3.75 million, or $.35 per share.   

Total assets of the Corporation at December 31, 2019 were $1.32 billion, compared to $1.32 billion at December 31, 2018.  Shareholders’ equity at December 31, 2019 totaled $161.92 million, compared to $152.07 million at December 31, 2018.  Book value per share outstanding equated to $15.06 at year-end 2019, compared to $14.20 per share outstanding a year ago.  Tangible book value at year-end 2019 was $137.30 million, or $12.77 per share outstanding compared to $124.33 million, or $11.61 per share, at year-end 2018. 

Additional notes:

  • mBank, the Corporation’s primary asset, recorded net income of $15.07 million in 2019, which resulted in an ROAA of 1.13%, compared to $9.04 million in 2018.  Bank-level income was also impacted by the one-time $140 thousand tax credit amortization.  In December, 2018, mBank had an internal tax allocation expense between it and the Corporation (MFNC) of $1.34 million.  Adjusted core net income for 2019 was $15.21 million, compared to 2018 adjusted core net income (including total adjustments for the tax reallocation and transaction related expenses of $3.16 million on an after-tax basis) of $12.20 million. Adjusted bank core net income grew approximately 25% resulting in adjusted ROAA of 1.16% for 2019.
     
  • Strong bank deposit activity drove increases of $56.28 million (or 5.9%) in 2019 through more proactive sales activity in the Treasury Management line of business and increased marketing efforts in key retail markets.
     
  • Reliance on higher-cost brokered deposits continues to decrease significantly from $136.76 million, or 12.46% of total deposits at year-end 2018, to $58.62 million, or 5.44% of total deposits at year-end 2019.
     
  • Overall new loan production for 2019 was $385.55 million, compared to $286.88 million for 2018, an increase of $98.67 million, or 34%.
     
  • Fourth quarter 2019 net interest margin remained solid at 4.39%.  Core operating margin for the fourth quarter, which is net of accretive yield from purchase accounting treatment on acquired loans (“accretion”), was 4.23%.

Revenue

Total revenue of the Corporation for 2019 was $70.34 million, compared to $59.64 million in 2018.  Total revenue for the three months ended December 31, 2019 equated to $17.61 million, compared to $17.54 million for the same period of 2018. 

  • Total interest income for 2019 was $64.38 million, compared to $55.38 million for the same period in 2018.   Fourth quarter 2019 interest income equated to $15.77 million, compared to $16.09 million in the fourth quarter of 2018. 
     
  • 2019 Noninterest Income was $5.95 million compared to $4.26 million for 2018.  Fourth quarter 2019 noninterest income was $1.85 million, compared to $1.44 million for the same period of 2018. 

The year-over-year improvement is a combination of the operating scale provided by the two 2018 acquisitions, as well as continued focus on drivers of noninterest income, including secondary market mortgage and SBA loan guarantee sales. The 2019 fourth quarter interest income included accretive yield of $488 thousand from combined credit mark accretion associated with acquisitions, compared to $946 thousand in the same period of 2018. 

Loan Production and Portfolio Mix

Total balance sheet loans at December 31, 2019 were $1.06 billion, compared to December 31, 2018 balances of $1.04 billion.  Total loans under management reside at $1.36 billion, which includes $297.41 million of service retained loans.  Loan production for the fourth quarter of 2019 was $96.40 million, compared to $82.91 million for the fourth quarter of 2018.  Increased production was evident in all lines of business and across the entire market footprint, but driven primarily through commercial lending activities, which were up $65 million year-over-year.  The Corporation also saw an increase in secondary market mortgage production in light of the drop in market rates that most other banks also experienced. New production efforts have resulted in 2019 organic balance sheet loan growth of $20 million, or annualized growth of approximately 2%. 

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a0ceb772-8f8f-48e9-9ece-651a7533a9f8

A table accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/9b19d542-b697-4622-8713-ce626a950595

Payoff activity, outside of normal amortization, continued to constrain portfolio growth with approximately $140 million of total principal reduction ahead of original terms during 2019.  Of this amount, $89 million came from the commercial portfolio, with $32 million of the total being related to borrowers divesting of the collateral and $28 million refinanced at pricing or terms that the Corporation was not able or willing to offer.  

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/beda9321-30c5-48cc-b5fe-80e3622c476f

Commenting on new loan production and overall lending activities, President of the Corporation and President and CEO of mBank, Kelly W. George, stated, “Our new loan production in 2019 ended in line with our yearly targets and we remain pleased with the origination activity in our lending business. We continue to see good loan opportunities in all of our markets, both on the commercial and retail side, with a solid pipeline moving into 2020.  However, payoff activity has remained consistently higher than normal through 2019, which impeded balance sheet growth. More normalized levels would have resulted in portfolio growth in the 5% to 7% range, which were our expectations. Sale of businesses or collateral and terms outside our lending parameters, both from a yield and structure standpoint from a variety of lending conduits, were the primary drivers of payoff activity within the commercial line of business.”  

Credit Quality

Nonperforming loans totaled $5.18 million, or .49% of total loans at December 31, 2019, compared to $5.08 million, or .49% of total loans at December 31, 2018. Total loan delinquencies greater than 30 days resided at a nominal 1.1%, compared to .96% at year end 2018.  The nonperforming assets to total assets ratio resided at .56% for the fourth quarter of 2019, compared to .62% for the fourth quarter of 2018. Commenting on overall credit risk, Mr. George stated, “Credit quality of the Corporation remains very solid.  We have seen no adverse systemic risk indicators within any of our lending lines of business. We believe that stable market conditions and forecasted lower rates should help continue this positive trend into 2020. Purchase accounting marks from the previously acquired banks have continued to prove accurate, attaining expected accretion levels, which should continue into future periods.”

Margin Analysis and Funding

Net interest income for 2019 was $53.91 million, equating to a Net Interest Margin (“NIM”) of 4.57%, compared to $47.13 million in 2018 and a NIM of 4.44%.  Core operating margin, which is net of accretion from acquired loans that were subject to purchase accounting adjustments, was 4.39% for 2019 and 4.21% for 2018.  Net interest income for the fourth quarter of 2019 was $13.35 million, with $488 thousand of accretion, resulting in a Net Interest Margin of 4.39%, compared to $13.795 million in the fourth quarter of 2018, with $946 thousand of accretion and a NIM of 4.64%.  Core operating margin, which is net of accretion from acquired loans, was 4.23% for the fourth quarter 2019 and 4.32% for the same period of 2018. 

As illustrated in the chart below, core NIM remains comparatively strong but was negatively impacted, as were the margins of most banks, by the Federal Reserve Bank (the “Fed”) rate moves in the third and fourth quarters.  The Fed activity primarily impacted the Corporation’s prime-based variable rate loan portfolio. 

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a5311e5f-3551-4bee-b498-6b20c2dabe1e

Total bank deposits have increased by $56.28 million year-over-year from $960.78 million at December, 2018 to $1.02 billion at year-end 2019 as a result of strong organic efforts.  Total brokered deposits have decreased significantly and were $58.62 million at December 31, 2019, compared to $136.76 million at December 31, 2018, a decrease of 56%.  FHLB (Federal Home Loan Bank) and other borrowings were slightly increased to $64.55 million at the end of the fourth quarter 2019 from $57.54 million at the end of the fourth quarter 2018.  This increase was due to the Corporation opportunistically extending the duration of roughly $25 million of liability funding to take advantage of the inverted yield curve in mid-2019. The overall duration of wholesale funding remains very manageable and short term in nature.

Mr. George stated, “The Corporation’s margin remains strong despite the three Fed rate cuts.  We have maintained discipline on pricing of both the loan and deposit portfolio, while being proactive to market competition in managing offered rates. With our bank deposits up roughly $56 million since year-end 2018, our strong liquidity position has allowed for continued reduction in higher cost brokered deposits over the course of 2019, which strengthens our balance sheet. Our focus on new core deposit procurement remains a key initiative for 2020, as we will look to continue to wind down our wholesale funding exposure through aggressive marketing and business development initiatives in our retail banking commerce hubs and within our Treasury Management line of business throughout our entire footprint.”

Operating Expenses

Total 2019 noninterest expense was $41.77 million, or roughly $10.45 million average per quarter, compared to $40.30 million for full year 2018, or $10.08 million average per quarter.  The increase is directly related to the larger operating platform following the multiple acquisitions in 2018 and the increase in overall employee base that was fully in place in 2019. Noninterest expense for the fourth quarter of 2019 was $10.81 million, compared to $10.68 million for the same period of 2018.  Fourth quarter 2019 noninterest expense was impacted by a $120 thousand pre-tax non-cash Director compensation item, and to a lesser degree, some seasonal occupancy and benefit related expenses.

Assets and Capital

Total assets of the Corporation at December 31, 2019 were $1.32 billion, compared to $1.32 billion at December 31, 2018.  Shareholders’ equity at December 31, 2019 totaled $161.92 million, compared to $152.07 million at December 31, 2018.  Book value per share outstanding equated to $15.06 at year-end 2019, compared to $14.20 per share outstanding a year ago.  Tangible book value at year-end 2019 was $137.30 million, or $12.77 per share, compared to $124.33 million, or $11.61 per share, at year-end 2018.  Both the Corporation and the Bank are “well-capitalized” with total risk-based capital to risk-weighted assets of 13.22% and 13.06%, respectively, and tier 1 capital to total tier 1 average assets at the Corporation of 10.09% and at the Bank of 9.96%.

Paul D. Tobias, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the Corporation and Chairman of mBank concluded, “Overall we are pleased with the Corporation’s performance in 2019.  As did most financial institutions, we saw the effects of the interest rate environment shift on our second-half earnings.  However, our strong core bank fundamentals allowed us to record improved year-over-year earnings per share and increase shareholder value while increasing our dividend and at the same time maintaining our safe and sound risk profile.”

Mackinac Financial Corporation is a registered bank holding company formed under the Bank Holding Company Act of 1956 with assets in excess of $1.3 billion and whose common stock is traded on the NASDAQ stock market as “MFNC.”   The principal subsidiary of the Corporation is mBank.  Headquartered in Manistique, Michigan, mBank has 29 branch locations; eleven in the Upper Peninsula, ten in the Northern Lower Peninsula, one in Oakland County, Michigan, and seven in Northern Wisconsin.  The Corporation’s banking services include commercial lending and treasury management products and services geared toward small to mid-sized businesses, as well as a full array of personal and business deposit products and consumer loans.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains certain forward-looking statements.  Words such as “anticipates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “expects,” “intends,” “should,” “will,” and variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements: as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.  These statements reflect management’s current beliefs as to expected outcomes of future events and are not guarantees of future performance.  These statements involve certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict with regard to timing, extent, likelihood, and degree of occurrence.  Therefore, actual results and outcomes may materially differ from what may be expressed or forecasted in such forward-looking statements.  Factors that could cause a difference include among others: changes in the national and local economies or market conditions; changes in interest rates and banking regulations; the impact of competition from traditional or new sources; and the possibility that anticipated cost savings and revenue enhancements from mergers and acquisitions, bank consolidations, and other sources may not be fully realized at all or within specified time frames as well as other risks and uncertainties including but not limited to those detailed from time to time in filings of the Corporation with the Securities and Exchange Commission.  These and other factors may cause decisions and actual results to differ materially from current expectations.  Mackinac Financial Corporation undertakes no obligation to revise, update, or clarify forward-looking statements to reflect events or conditions after the date of this release.

 
MACKINAC FINANCIAL CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
SELECTED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
 
    As of and For the   As of and For the  
    Period Ending   Year Ending  
    December 31,   December 31,  
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)    2019    2018  
    (Unaudited)   (Unaudited)  
Selected Financial Condition Data (at end of period):        
Assets   $ 1,320,069   $ 1,318,040  
Loans     1,058,776     1,038,864  
Investment securities     107,972     116,748  
Deposits     1,075,677     1,097,537  
Borrowings     64,551     60,441  
Shareholders' equity     161,919     152,069  
           
Selected Statements of Income Data:          
Net interest income   $ 53,907   $ 47,130  
Income before taxes     17,710     10,593  
Net income     13,850     8,367  
Income per common share - Basic     1.29     0.94  
Income per common share - Diluted     1.29     0.94  
Weighted average shares outstanding - Basic     10,737,653     8,891,967  
Weighted average shares outstanding- Diluted     10,757,507     8,921,658  
           
Selected Financial Ratios and Other Data:          
Performance Ratios:          
Net interest margin     4.57 %   4.44 %
Efficiency ratio     69.10     77.70  
Return on average assets     1.04     0.71  
Return on average equity     8.78     6.94  
           
Average total assets   $ 1,332,882   $ 1,177,455  
Average total shareholders' equity     157,831     120,478  
Average loans to average deposits ratio     95.03 %   97.75 %
           
Common Share Data at end of period:          
Market price per common share   $ 17.56   $ 13.65  
Book value per common share     15.06     14.20  
Tangible book value per share     12.77     11.61  
Dividends paid per share, annualized     0.520     0.480  
Common shares outstanding     10,748,712     10,712,745  
           
Other Data at end of period:          
Allowance for loan losses   $ 5,308   $ 5,183  
Non-performing assets     7,377     8,196  
Allowance for loan losses to total loans     0.49 %   0.50 %
Non-performing assets to total assets     0.56 %   0.62 %
Texas ratio     4.41 %   6.33 %
           
Number of:          
  Branch locations     29     29  
  FTE Employees     304     288  

 

 
MACKINAC FINANCIAL CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
 
    December 31,   December 31,
    2019   2018
     (Unaudited)    (Audited)
ASSETS            
             
Cash and due from banks   $ 49,794     $ 64,151  
Federal funds sold     32       6  
Cash and cash equivalents     49,826       64,157  
             
Interest-bearing deposits in other financial institutions     10,295       13,452  
Securities available for sale     107,972       116,748  
Federal Home Loan Bank stock     4,924       4,924  
             
Loans:            
Commercial     765,524       717,032  
Mortgage     272,014       301,461  
Consumer     21,238       20,371  
Total Loans     1,058,776       1,038,864  
Allowance for loan losses     (5,308 )     (5,183 )
Net loans     1,053,468       1,033,681  
             
Premises and equipment     23,608       22,783  
Other real estate held for sale     2,194       3,119  
Deferred tax asset     3,732       5,763  
Deposit based intangibles     5,043       5,720  
Goodwill     19,574       22,024  
Other assets     39,433       25,669  
             
TOTAL ASSETS   $ 1,320,069     $ 1,318,040  
             
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY            
             
LIABILITIES:            
Deposits:            
Noninterest bearing deposits   $ 287,611     $ 241,556  
NOW, money market, interest checking     373,165       368,890  
Savings     109,548       111,358  
CDs<$250,000     233,956       225,236  
CDs>$250,000     12,775       13,737  
Brokered     58,622       136,760  
Total deposits     1,075,677       1,097,537  
             
Federal funds purchased     6,225       2,905  
Borrowings     64,551       57,536  
Other liabilities     11,697       7,993  
Total liabilities     1,158,150       1,165,971  
             
SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY:            
Common stock and additional paid in capital - No par value Authorized - 18,000,000 shares Issued and outstanding - 10,748,712 and 10,712,745 respectively     129,564       129,066  
Retained earnings     31,740       23,466  
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)            
Unrealized (losses) gains on available for sale securities     1,025       (245 )
Minimum pension liability     (410 )     (218 )
Total shareholders’ equity     161,919       152,069  
             
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY   $ 1,320,069     $ 1,318,040  


 
MACKINAC FINANCIAL CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
 
    For the Years Ended
    December 31,
     2019    2018    2017  
    (Unaudited)   (Audited)   (Audited)
INTEREST INCOME:            
  Interest and fees on loans:            
  Taxable   $ 59,673   $ 51,407   $ 41,770  
  Tax-exempt     187     123     95  
  Interest on securities:            
  Taxable     2,708     2,408     1,606  
  Tax-exempt     343     338     298  
  Other interest income     1,473     1,101     607  
  Total interest income     64,384     55,377     44,376  
             
INTEREST EXPENSE:            
  Deposits     9,436     6,492     4,361  
  Borrowings     1,041     1,755     2,077  
  Total interest expense     10,477     8,247     6,438  
             
Net interest income     53,907     47,130     37,938  
Provision for loan losses     385     500     625  
Net interest income after provision for loan losses     53,522     46,630     37,313  
             
OTHER INCOME:            
  Deposit service fees     1,586     1,441     1,056  
  Income from loans sold on the secondary market     1,889     1,289     1,373  
  SBA/USDA loan sale gains     908     661     867  
  Mortgage servicing amortization     693     197     (31 )
  Net security gains     208     -     231  
  Other     669     675     545  
  Total other income     5,953     4,263     4,041  
             
OTHER EXPENSE:            
  Salaries and employee benefits     22,743     20,064     15,490  
  Occupancy     4,069     3,640     3,104  
  Furniture and equipment     3,000     2,548     2,209  
  Data processing     2,717     2,503     2,037  
  Advertising     889     905     711  
  Professional service fees     2,100     1,575     1,534  
  Loan origination expenses and deposit and card related fees     1,546     1,166     1,335  
  Writedowns and losses on other real estate held for sale     212     182     388  
  FDIC insurance assessment     70     700     731  
  Communications expense     885     726     604  
  Transaction related expenses     -     2,951     50  
  Other     3,534     3,340     2,143  
  Total other expenses     41,765     40,300     30,336  
             
Income before provision for income taxes     17,710     10,593     11,018  
Provision for income taxes     3,860     2,226     5,539  
             
NET INCOME AVAILABLE TO COMMON SHAREHOLDERS   $ 13,850   $ 8,367   $ 5,479  
             
INCOME PER COMMON SHARE:            
  Basic   $ 1.29   $ 0.94   $ 0.87  
  Diluted   $ 1.29   $ 0.94   $ 0.87  
             

 



MACKINAC FINANCIAL CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES  
LOAN PORTFOLIO AND CREDIT QUALITY  
   
(Dollars in thousands)  
   
Loan Portfolio Balances (at end of period)  
   
  December 31,   December 31,  
   2019    2018  
  (Unaudited)   (Unaudited)  
Commercial Loans:        
Real estate - operators of nonresidential buildings $ 141,965   $ 150,251  
Hospitality and tourism   97,721     77,598  
Lessors of residential buildings   51,085     50,204  
Gasoline stations and convenience stores   27,176     24,189  
Logging   22,136     20,860  
Commercial construction   40,107     29,765  
Other   385,334     364,165  
  Total Commercial Loans   765,524     717,032  
         
1-4 family residential real estate   253,918     286,908  
Consumer   21,238     20,371  
Consumer construction   18,096     14,553  
         
  Total Loans $ 1,058,776   $ 1,038,864  
         


   
Credit Quality (at end of period):  
         
  December 31,   December 31,  
   2019    2018  
  (Unaudited)   (Unaudited)  
Nonperforming Assets :        
Nonaccrual loans $ 5,172   $ 5,054  
Loans past due 90 days or more   11     23  
Restructured loans   -     -  
  Total nonperforming loans   5,183     5,077  
Other real estate owned   2,194     3,119  
  Total nonperforming assets $ 7,377   $ 8,196  
Nonperforming loans as a % of loans   0.49 %   0.49 %
Nonperforming assets as a % of assets   0.56 %   0.62 %
Reserve for Loan Losses:        
At period end $ 5,308   $ 5,183  
As a % of outstanding loans   0.50 %   0.50 %
As a % of nonperforming loans   102.41 %   102.09 %
As a % of nonaccrual loans   102.63 %   102.55 %
Texas Ratio   4.41 %   6.33 %
         
Charge-off Information (year to date):      
  Average loans $ 1,047,439   $ 941,221  
  Net charge-offs (recoveries) $ 260   $ 396  
  Charge-offs as a % of average        
  loans, annualized   0.02 %   0.04 %



   
MACKINAC FINANCIAL CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES  
QUARTERLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS  
   
                     
  QUARTER ENDED  
  (Unaudited)  
  December 31,   September 30,   June 30,   March 31,   December 31  
    2019       2019       2019       2019       2018    
BALANCE SHEET (Dollars in thousands)                    
                     
Total loans $ 1,058,776     $ 1,059,942     $ 1,060,703     $ 1,045,428     $ 1,038,864    
Allowance for loan losses   (5,308 )     (5,308 )     (5,306 )     (5,154 )     (5,183 )  
  Total loans, net   1,053,468       1,054,634       1,055,397       1,040,274       1,033,681    
Total assets   1,320,069       1,355,383       1,330,723       1,316,996       1,318,040    
Core deposits   1,004,280       1,022,115       989,116       965,359       947,040    
Noncore deposits   71,397       91,464       125,737       131,889       150,497    
  Total deposits   1,075,677       1,113,579       1,114,853       1,097,248       1,097,537    
Total borrowings   64,551       70,079       46,232       53,678       60,441    
Total shareholders' equity   161,919       160,165       157,840       154,746       152,069    
Total tangible equity   137,302       135,379       133,236       129,973       124,325    
Total shares outstanding   10,748,712       10,740,712       10,740,712       10,740,712       10,712,745    
Weighted average shares outstanding   10,748,712       10,740,712       10,740,712       10,720,127       10,712,745    
                     
AVERAGE BALANCES (Dollars in thousands)                  
                     
Assets $ 1,347,916     $ 1,354,220     $ 1,326,827     $ 1,320,080     $ 1,320,996    
Earning assets   1,205,241       1,204,782       1,179,584       1,180,989       1,179,934    
Loans   1,081,294       1,065,337       1,051,998       1,046,740       1,043,409    
Noninterest bearing deposits   283,259       284,354       260,441       235,247       260,846    
Deposits   1,080,359       1,124,433       1,103,413       1,099,644       1,087,174    
Equity   161,588       159,453       156,491       153,689       149,241    
                     
INCOME STATEMENT (Dollars in thousands)                  
                     
Net interest income $ 13,350     $ 13,324     $ 13,997     $ 13,236     $ 13,795    
Provision for loan losses   35       50       200       100       300    
  Net interest income after provision   13,315       13,274       13,797       13,136       13,495    
Total noninterest income   1,848       1,878       1,110       1,117       1,443    
Total noninterest expense   10,813       10,444       10,263       10,244       10,678    
Income before taxes   4,350       4,708       4,644       4,009       4,260    
Provision for income taxes   1,054       989       975       842       895    
Net income available to common shareholders $ 3,296     $ 3,719     $ 3,669     $ 3,167     $ 3,365    
Income pre-tax, pre-provision $ 4,385     $ 4,758     $ 4,844     $ 4,109     $ 4,560    
                     
PER SHARE DATA                    
                     
Earnings per common share $ 0.31     $ 0.35     $ 0.34     $ 0.30     $ 0.31    
Book value per common share   15.06       14.91       14.70       14.41       14.20    
Tangible book value per share   12.77       12.60       12.40       12.10       11.61    
Market value, closing price   17.56       15.46       15.80       15.74       13.65    
Dividends per share   0.140       0.140       0.120       0.120       0.120    
                     
ASSET QUALITY RATIOS                    
                     
Nonperforming loans/total loans   0.49   %   0.46   %   0.44   %   0.53   %   0.49   %
Nonperforming assets/total assets   0.56       0.55       0.51       0.57       0.62    
Allowance for loan losses/total loans   0.50       0.50       0.50       0.49       0.50    
Allowance for loan losses/nonperforming loans   102.41       109.33       113.55       92.23       102.09    
Texas ratio   4.41       5.31       4.91       5.59       6.33    
                     
PROFITABILITY RATIOS                    
                     
Return on average assets   0.97   %   1.09   %   1.11   %   0.97   %   1.01   %
Return on average equity   8.09       9.25       9.40       8.36       8.95    
Net interest margin   4.39       4.39       4.76       4.55       4.64    
Average loans/average deposits   100.09       94.74       95.34       95.10       95.97    
                     
CAPITAL ADEQUACY RATIOS                    
                     
Tier 1 leverage ratio   10.09   %   9.81   %   9.74   %   9.54   %   9.24   %
Tier 1 capital to risk weighted assets   12.71       12.39       12.20       12.28       11.95    
Total capital to risk weighted assets   13.22       12.90       12.72       12.79       12.47    
Average equity/average assets (for the quarter)   11.99       11.77       11.80       11.64       11.30    
Tangible equity/tangible assets (at quarter end)       10.17       10.20       10.06       9.64    
                     

 

Contact:  Jesse A. Deering, EVP & Chief Financial Officer (248) 290-5906 /jdeering@bankmbank.com
Website:  www.bankmbank.com 

