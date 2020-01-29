SANUWAVE Appoints DIVICOMED SRL as Exclusive Distributor for dermaPACE System in Bolivia

/EIN News/ -- SUWANEE, GA, Jan. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- SANUWAVE Health, Inc. (OTCQB: SNWV) is pleased to announce that it has appointed DIVICOMED SRL as the exclusive distributor for the dermaPACE® System in Bolivia.



DIVICOMED SRL is a leading medical equipment and accessories distributor, headquartered in Santa Cruz de la Sierra, Bolivia, with an established track record of success in introducing new medical technologies to the Bolivian market in areas such as liver elastography and endoscopy procedures.

Kevin A. Richardson II, Chairman of the Board and CEO of SANUWAVE, stated, “The decision to appoint DIVICOMED SRL to introduce the dermaPACE® system throughout the wound care market in Bolivia was made based on their prior accomplishments of introducing new medical technologies to Bolivia. This partnership will further add to SANUWAVE’s growing presence in Latin America, a region that desperately needs an effective treatment for advanced stage diabetic foot ulcers.”

The first dermaPACE® System has been shipped and training is scheduled for February.

Laura Escobar, Commercial Manager of DIVICOMED, stated, "We first learned of SANUWAVE's innovative dermaPACE® System at KIMES 2019 in Seoul, South Korea through SANUWAVE’s South Korean distributor. After the introduction to the technology and SANUWAVE we became very enthusiastic about introducing this advance wound care treatment in the Bolivia, where there are no effective treatments for diabetic foot ulcers and other chronic wounds. In fact, public hospitals and private clinics in Bolivia receive a large number of patients with diabetic foot ulcers at advanced stages and cannot help them. In the case of public hospitals, the government is very open to deploying innovative technologies like the dermaPACE® System; this is why we are sure our partnership with SANUWAVE is going to be a successful alliance, not only in commercial terms, but also for the impact we can have on the Bolivian people suffering from chronic wounds.”

About SANUWAVE Health, Inc.

SANUWAVE Health, Inc. (OTCQB:SNWV) ( www.SANUWAVE.com ) is a shockwave technology company initially focused on the development and commercialization of patented noninvasive, biological response activating devices for the repair and regeneration of skin, musculoskeletal tissue and vascular structures. SANUWAVE’s portfolio of regenerative medicine products and product candidates activate biologic signaling and angiogenic responses, producing new vascularization and microcirculatory improvement, which helps restore the body’s normal healing processes and regeneration. SANUWAVE applies its patented PACE® technology in wound healing, orthopedic/spine, plastic/cosmetic and cardiac conditions. Its lead product candidate for the global wound care market, dermaPACE®, is US FDA cleared for the treatment of Diabetic Foot Ulcers. The device is also CE Marked throughout Europe and has device license approval for the treatment of the skin and subcutaneous soft tissue in Canada, South Korea, Australia and New Zealand. SANUWAVE researches, designs, manufactures, markets and services its products worldwide, and believes it has demonstrated that its technology is safe and effective in stimulating healing in chronic conditions of the foot (plantar fasciitis) and the elbow (lateral epicondylitis) through its U.S. Class III PMA approved OssaTron® device, as well as stimulating bone and chronic tendonitis regeneration in the musculoskeletal environment through the utilization of its OssaTron, Evotron® and orthoPACE® devices in Europe, Asia and Asia/Pacific. In addition, there are license/partnership opportunities for SANUWAVE’s shockwave technology for non-medical uses, including energy, water, food and industrial markets.

About DIVICOMED SRL

DIVICOMED SRL is a leading medical equipment and accessories distributor established in 2014 and headquartered in Santa Cruz de la Sierra, Bolivia, with two branch offices in La Paz City and Cochabamba City. The company has an established track record of success in introducing new medical technologies to the Bolivian market in areas, such as liver elastography and endoscopy procedures. DIVICOMED specializes in the sale of gastroenterology diagnostic equipment and supplies to private clinics and public hospitals in all Bolivian cities. DIVICOMED also sells and supports medical imaging equipment and is the exclusive distributor in Bolivia for all brands it represents.

DIVICOMED SRL

Barrio Hamacas Calle Poresaqui No. 3080

Santa Cruz - Bolivia

http://www.divicomed.com/

Contact: Laura Escobar, Commercial Manager

comercial@divicomed.com

Phone: 591 3 3214046

Forward-Looking Statements

For additional information about the Company, visit www.sanuwave.com .

