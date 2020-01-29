DJA Properties Moves Phone System To Ooma Enterprise To Meet Its Growing Business Needs

/EIN News/ -- SUNNYVALE, Calif., Jan. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ooma, Inc ., a smart communications platform for businesses and consumers, today announced that DJA Properties, a large property management firm, is meeting its growing business needs by moving to the powerful and highly customizable Ooma Enterprise unified communications as a service (UCaaS) platform.



DJA Properties ( https://www.djaproperties.com/ ), based in Sacramento, Calif., manages more than 100 residential communities across California and Arizona. The firm started with the Ooma Office small business phone system last year to benefit from its advanced features – such as a virtual receptionist, texting, voicemail messages sent to email and a mobile app for property managers to receive work calls on the go – that weren't available with their previous service from a cable company.

After successfully implementing Ooma Office, DJA Properties wanted to receive billing by property location to make it easier to charge back the cost to property owners. The customer success team at Ooma recommended a move to Ooma Enterprise, which supports billing by location. The transition was seamless for DJA Properties, with no changes to phone hardware or phone numbers and no downtime.

“Our property managers and maintenance team are more productive and sound more professional with Ooma,” said Danielle Popa, portfolio manager for DJA Properties. “I’m pleased that Ooma was so responsive in quickly implementing local billing without disrupting our day-to-day operations.”

Ooma Office ( https://www.ooma.com/small-business-phone-systems/ ) is a phone service ideal for smaller organizations with a curated set of features that are simple to implement and manage. Ooma Enterprise ( https://www.ooma.com/enterprise-communications/ ) is a highly customizable and scalable UCaaS solution for larger businesses that provides a portfolio of telecommunications and networking services.

“One of our objectives in building up Ooma Enterprise during the past two years is giving Ooma Office customers a path to UCaaS as their businesses grow,” said Rob Ferrer, vice president of business sales at Ooma. “DJA Properties is a great example of how this strategy is now creating real benefits for Ooma’s business customers.”

About Ooma, Inc.

Ooma (NYSE: OOMA) creates powerful connected experiences for businesses and consumers, delivered from its smart cloud-based SaaS platform. For businesses of all sizes, Ooma provides advanced voice and collaboration features that are flexible and scalable. For consumers, Ooma’s residential phone service provides PureVoice HD voice quality, advanced functionality and integration with mobile devices. Ooma’s innovative smart security solution delivers a range of wireless security sensors that make it easy for anyone to protect their home or business. Learn more at www.ooma.com .

