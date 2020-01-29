Envision Solar to Showcase EV ARC™ 2020 and DC Fast Charging at FedFleet 2020 in Washington, D.C.

/EIN News/ -- SAN DIEGO, Jan. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Envision Solar International, Inc., (Nasdaq: EVSI, EVSIW) (“Envision Solar,” or the “Company”), the leading producer of unique and sustainable infrastructure products for electric vehicle charging, energy security and outdoor media, today announced that the Company will introduce the new EV ARC™ 2020 and EV ARC™ DC Fast Charging to fleet management and procurement professionals at FedFleet in Washington, D.C. January 28-30, 2020.



FedFleet 2020 is a unique, one-stop educational experience that assembles fleet management and automotive procurement professionals in one place for three days of training. In 2018 over 90% of Envision’s revenues came from government sales and in the first three quarters 2019 almost two thirds also came from government, with many sales resulting from exposure to the Company’s products and sales personnel at government fleet trade shows.

Due to its unique design, Envision’s EV ARC™ 2020 will continue to operate in flood waters of up to 9 ½ feet deep It provides a source of electricity to charge vehicles and support other vital services during blackouts and other emergencies. It is transportable and rapidly deployed. EV ARC™ DC Fast Charging offers a 50kW charge which provides up to 1,100 miles per day, and like all EV ARC™ products requires no construction, electrical work or utility bill. The Company believes these attributes to be meaningful contributors to the continued strength in its government sales.

“Government fleets need rapidly deployed and highly scalable EV charging infrastructure solutions,” said Desmond Wheatley, Envision Solar’s CEO. “Our products get them the charging they need, from a renewable source that meets their carbon reduction goals. Our products also keep their vital fleet vehicles running during blackouts. All of this from a Made in America product. FedFleet is a great place for us to tell this story and demonstrate our products. We look forward to winning more business with government agencies and to enabling them to save taxpayer money on construction and utility bills and to drive on sunshine.”

Invented and manufactured in California, the patented EV ARC™ and EV ARC™ HP products fit inside single parking spaces without reducing available parking. The EV ARC™ product generates enough clean solar electricity to power up to 225 miles of EV driving in a day. EV ARC™ HP DC fast charging systems provide up to 1,100 miles per day. The EV ARC™ system’s solar electrical generation is enhanced by EnvisionTrak™ (patented) which causes the solar array to follow the sun, generating up to 25 percent more electricity than a fixed array. The energy is stored in the EV ARC™ product’s on-board energy storage for charging day or night, and to provide EV charging and emergency power during grid failure. The EV ARC™ product is a permanent solution that provides Level I, Level II and DC Fast Charging but because it requires no trenching, foundations or installation work of any kind, is deployed in minutes and can be moved to a new location with ease. EV ARC™ products are manufactured in the company’s San Diego facility by highly talented, mission-driven team members, including combat veterans, individuals with disabilities and other underserved demographics.

About Envision Solar International, Inc.

Envision Solar, www.envisionsolar.com , produces and sells unique and patented sustainable infrastructure products, for electric vehicle charging, energy security and outdoor media, including the EV ARC™ and the Solar Tree® with EnvisionTrak™ patented solar tracking, SunCharge™ solar Electric Vehicle Charging, ARC™ technology energy storage, and EnvisionMedia™ solar advertising displays.

Based in San Diego, the company produces Made in America products. Envision Solar is listed on the Nasdaq CM under the symbols EVSI and EVSIW. For more information visit www.envisionsolar.com or call (858) 799-4583. Follow us on social media to keep up with the latest news: Facebook , Twitter , Instagram , and YouTube .

Source: Envision Solar International, Inc.



