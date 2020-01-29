Woodbridge Crossing Announces Opening of K&G Fashion Superstore

/EIN News/ -- WOODBRIDGE, N.J., Jan. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- K&G Fashion Superstore opened its doors at Woodbridge Crossing on Friday, January 24th. K&G Fashion Superstores leased the 22,000-square-foot store, located at 465 Green Street, from property owner PAG Investments.



K&G carries your favorite brands for men's, women's and kids' clothing, footwear and accessories at up to 60% off department store prices. Men's designers include Joseph Abboud, Calvin Klein, Lauren by Ralph Lauren, Perry Ellis, Kenneth Cole, Sean John, and Nautica. Contemporary women's designers include Tahari, Nine West, Anne Klein, and Calvin Klein.

PAG Investments principal Geoffrey Adler said, “K&G’s grand opening was a great success. Residents, employees and visitors will benefit from the unique retail and services the store brings to Woodbridge Crossing.”

Burlington, Big Lots, Modell’s, Party City, Fed-Ex, Miracle Ear, Sprint, Planet Fitness, and Altitude Trampoline Park are co-tenants at the center.

Store hours are Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

About PAG Investments

PAG Investments is a privately-held real estate investment firm headquartered in New York City. PAG is focused on the acquisition, development, redevelopment, and management of retail, industrial, self-storage and office properties in the northeast and mid-Atlantic. PAG has an excellent track record in the ownership and management of real estate assets and seeks to create value for investors, partners, and the communities in which we work and live.

Contact: Danielle Harroch

PAG Investments

Danielle@paginvestments.com

917-202-4986



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.