H2O Innovation announces the release of its financial results for the second quarter of fiscal year 2020

/EIN News/ -- QUEBEC CITY, Jan. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (TSXV: HEO) – H 2 O Innovation Inc. (“H 2 O Innovation” or the “Corporation”) announces that it will release its financial results for the second quarter of fiscal year 2020 on Wednesday, February 12, 2020, at approximately 8:00 a.m. (EST). The Corporation will also host a conference call, on the same day, at 10:00 a.m. (EST).



Financial analysts and investors are invited to attend this conference call during which the 2020 second quarter results will be presented. The call will begin with a presentation by management followed by a question-and-answer period. A slide presentation will be available on the Corporate Presentations page of the Investors section of the Corporation’s website.

Time and date: Wednesday, February 12, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. (EST)

Dial in number: 1-877-223-4471 or 647-788-4922

About H 2 O Innovation

H 2 O Innovation designs and provides state-of-the-art, custom-built and integrated water treatment solutions based on membrane filtration technology for municipal, industrial, energy and natural resources end-users. The Corporation’s activities rely on three pillars which are i) water & wastewater projects, and aftermarket services; ii) specialty products, including a complete line of specialty chemicals, consumables and specialized products for the water treatment industry; and iii) operation and maintenance services for water and wastewater treatment systems. For more information, visit www.h2oinnovation.com.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) nor the NYSE Euronext Growth Paris accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Source:

H 2 O Innovation Inc.

www.h2oinnovation.com

Contact:

Marc Blanchet

+1 418-688-0170

marc.blanchet@h2oinnovation.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.