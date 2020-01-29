"The Global PR Revolution" by Maxim Behar Called the PR Bible for 2020

The Global PR Revolution by Maxim Behar Behar Presents The Global PR Revolution at ICCO Summit Maxim Behar, the author of The Global PR Revolution

How Thought Leaders Succeed in the Transformed World of PR

PR is everything and everywhere. Now more than ever, managing social media is a nuanced and dynamic field that requires the sophisticated touch of a trained professional. - Maxim Behar” — Maxim Behar is a leading Global PR Expert

SOFIA, BULGARIA, January 29, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Maxim Behar’s, globally renowned PR expert and journalist, entrepreneur, diplomat and owner and manager of one of the leading PR companies in Bulgaria, M3 Communications Group, Inc. new book “The Global PR Revolution: How Thought Leaders Succeed in the Transformed World of PR” has been published with tremendous success and many international experts call it The Global PR Bible for 2020.

A huge advantage of the book is that the opinions of 100 top PR experts from 65 countries all over the world are quoted in the book, including Paul Holmes, Sir Martin Sorrel, Jack Martin, David Gallagher, Francis Ingham, Elise Mitchell, and many others.

The Global PR Revolution has been released in mid-October 2019 by the US publishing house Allworth Press, part of Skyhorse Publishing and readers can order it from Amazon as well as from the online platforms of two of the most prominent publishing houses in the world – Simon & Schuster and Barnes & Noble.

Opinions on the book:

Eric Weiner: “When it comes to PR, just enter Maxim Behar.”

“The world is changing. Social media is bringing people together and tearing them apart. It’s hard to know what to believe and who to trust, especially when it comes to the letters ‘PR.’ Enter Maxim Behar. He cuts through the noise and locks in on the signal. Best of all, he delivers his message with a light touch that makes The Global PR Revolution a pleasure to read.” – Eric Weiner, New York Times bestselling author of The Geography of Bliss

Paul Holmes: “An excellent guide.”

“The pace of change in public relations has never been faster. More important, it will never be this slow again. Maxim Behar-who has pioneered these forces in many places in the world as a great professional and also as ICCO President-is an excellent guide.” – Paul Holmes, Founder, and Chair, The Holmes Report

Francis Ingham: “The book is unparalleled tour d’horizon of PR today and in the years to come.”

“Maxim Behar is one of the most esteemed and famous PR experts of the modern era, and this book is bound to become an indispensable classic for anyone working in or engaging with the PR industry. The Global PR Revolution is an unparalleled tour d’horizon of PR today and in the years to come.” – Francis Ingham, PRCA Director General & ICCO Chief Executive

The book was also already published in Bulgaria and the first circulation was sold out for almost a month.



About the Author

Maxim Behar is a globally renowned public relations expert, entrepreneur, writer, and Harvard Kennedy School graduate. He is the founder and CEO of M3 Communications Group, Inc. He is the past president of the International Communications Consultancy Organization (ICCO).

More about the book at www.globalprbook.com

The Global PR Revolution Official Trailer



