Verizon and the NFL join forces to create the nation’s largest volunteer network with One More Sunday

Nationwide Call for Volunteerism Encourages Football Fans to Pledge to Spend Time Serving Their Communities

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Jan. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Verizon and the NFL announced One More Sunday, a nationwide call for football fans and communities across the country to pledge to use the time they devoted to watching football during the NFL season to come together to make a positive impact on their communities during the off season. One More Sunday will bring Verizon and the NFL’s shared commitment to volunteerism to life with the mission of creating the largest volunteer network in America.



“Verizon is committed to moving the world forward for good, by leveraging our technology, innovation and people to make the world a better place,” said Hans Vestberg, CEO, Verizon. “But we know we can’t do it alone. Bringing One More Sunday to life and encouraging everyone to commit to serving their communities is a powerful and truly meaningful addition to our partnership with the NFL.”

One More Sunday will build off of the mission of Huddle for 100, the NFL’s volunteerism campaign celebrating The League’s 100th season. The goal of the program, to bring together the entire NFL family to give 100 minutes of their time back to their communities, was not only surpassed, but more than 300 million minutes have been contributed to date.

One More Sunday encourages fans to huddle again and continue making meaningful and lasting contributions to their communities after the season ends.

“The success of Huddle for 100 proved that not only are football fans passionate about football, they are passionate about service,” said Roger Goodell, Commissioner of the NFL. “Teaming up with Verizon on One More Sunday is a great way to keep the mission going.”

Those who visit GiveOneMoreSunday.com or share Verizon’s related videos on social using #OneMoreSunday, will be matched with local volunteer opportunities in their community that align with their passion points. Fans will also be able to pick their favorite NFL team and rally support from their fan bases. Fans of the top ten teams who generate the most pledges could have an opportunity to serve alongside NFL players. One More Sunday is a part of Verizon’s overall social responsibility commitment to volunteerism. As part of these efforts, Verizon is challenging its employees collectively to donate 2.5 million volunteer hours by 2025 to help purposefully impact the communities in which they live and serve.

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE, Nasdaq: VZ) was formed on June 30, 2000 and is celebrating its 20th year as one of the world’s leading providers of communications, information and entertainment products and services. Headquartered in New York City and with a presence around the world, Verizon generated revenues of $130.9 billion in 2018. The company offers voice, data and video services and solutions on its award winning networks and platforms, delivering on customers’ demand for mobility, reliable network connectivity, security and control.

VERIZON’S ONLINE MEDIA CENTER: News releases, stories, media contacts and other resources are available at www.verizon.com/about/news/. News releases are also available through an RSS feed. To subscribe, visit www.verizon.com/about/rss-feeds/.

Media contacts:

Verizon

Emily Vicker

Emily.Vicker@verizon.com

646-988-6530

NFL

Alex Riethmiller

Alex.Riethmiller@nfl.com

954-599-4154



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.