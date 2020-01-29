Audrey Herrick of Awaken with Audrey to be Featured on CUTV News Radio

GREAT BARRINGTON, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, January 29, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Audrey Herrick is the founder of Awaken with Audrey, a deep healing business that means something different to each and every client. She has made a difference for people using various techniques and methods for which she carefully trained—such as altered states of consciousness, Reiki, chakra balancing and light body awakening. At the core of it all is a philosophy about health and healing: that it is possible to resolve health issues by awakening our conscious mind and aligning the energy in our bodies.

Much of Audrey’s work is focused on pain. She explains its origins; that pain is really a collection of energies, and she helps her clients to explore the real root of their pain. In a recent radio show, Audrey began to discuss pain and healing, and as her enlightening series continues, she will delve even deeper into the subject—including the reasons people might feel unworthy or wrongfully hold onto their pain.

When it comes to changing the status quo and living a more balanced life, Audrey notes that the pendulum sometimes has to swing widely to one side or the other before it can return to the middle. Thus, when we strive to alter old patterns and achieve a more spiritual state of being, we make a big departure from what was in our DNA. Taking such strides is essential to improving our health, relationships, and success, and ultimately the entire planet.

It’s not, Audrey stresses, a matter of wanting it or even believing in it. Truthfully, it is about tuning into our heart and our frequencies, opening up and allowing them to draw all that we want to us. With her many credentials in body work, energy work, healing, and spiritual guidance Audrey is more than qualified to help clients tune in. She has a Somatic Healing Degree, is a Reiki Master, and is Level III trained in Hand and Foot Reflexology. Audrey Herrick also practices many other techniques in awakening our minds and helping us to heal and live better.

Audrey says she received Reflexology treatments from her sister while she was pregnant, and was so amazed by how her body responded that she pursued her own certification. Attending a Reiki seminar with a friend was another unexpected event that led to further training and healing credentials. After that she just kept on expanding her knowledge and growing in her career and business. Audrey is delighted by the opportunity to help other humans and enthused daily by the changes she sees in her clients.

“It’s like the universe was always calling me to this work,” she says of her vocation.

CUTV News Radio will feature Audrey Herrick in interviews with both Jim Masters and Doug Llewelyn, on Thursdays at 4:00pm, beginning January 30th, and then on February 6th, 13th and 20th

Listen to the shows on BlogTalkRadio

If you have questions for our guest, please call 347-996-3369

For more information about Audrey Herrick and her work, please visit: https://awakenwithaudrey.com



