E-Bike Market Revenue to Surpass USD 224,014.2 Million by 2027, Growing at 23.6%: The Insight Partners

APAC E-Bike Market is poised to witness substantial growth during (2019-2027), driven by adoption of E-Bike to reduce traffic congestion.

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, January 29, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to latest report "E-Bike Market by Battery Type (Lithium-Ion, Lithium-Ion Polymer, Lead Acid); Motor Type (Hub Motor, Mid Motor); Class (Class-I, Class-II, Class-III); Mode (Pedal Assist Mode, Throttle Mode), Regional Outlook, Competitive Market Share & Forecast 2027", by The Insight Partners, the market valuation of E-Bike will grow at around a 23.6% CAGR between 2029 and 2027. APAC led the landing global e-bike market with more than 70.3% share, followed by Europe and North America region.

The major players operating in the market for e-bike market include Haibike, Aventon Bikes, Giant Bicycles, Merida Industry Co., Ltd., Pedego Electric Bikes, Robert Bosch GmbH, Specialized Bicycle Components, Inc., Shimano Inc., Trek Bicycle Corporation, and Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. among others.

The global E-bike market is anticipated to witness impressive growth during the forecast period, owing to the adoption of class II e-bike across the world. During the forecast period of 2019 to 2027, class II type is expected to drive the demand for e-bike worldwide. The class II bikes might be ideal for single-track mountain bike trails, however, on the contrary they can cause physical damage to trails owing to throttle-actuation.

Therefore, the class II e-bikes are the best suited for multiuse off-highway vehicles (OHV) trails developed for rugged off-road vehicles. Some states of the US such as Illinois ask for the registration of eBikes whereas, Arizona, Connecticut, Kentucky, Ohio, and Tennessee among others consider e-bikes as normal bicycles. The growing government support for the implementation of electric vehicle is projected to offer ample growth opportunities for the players operating in the e-bike market during the forecast period of 2019 to 2027.

Significant market initiatives have been taken by some of the leading companies in e-bike market by getting involved in partnering with the clients, winning significant contracts, and also expanding their production capabilities. For instance, in 2019, Shimano has opened an experience-based facility that focuses on fishing, cycling, and rowing. It also aims to target areas where the company’s advanced technologies can be touched physically and thus has opened within a “PAR’ COURSE” commercial facility. In the same year, Giant Bicycles has introduced a new Road E+ Pro. It is a versatile drop-bar E-bike designed by using a composite fork and responsive ALUXX SL aluminum frame. The new bike e-bike enables the rider to go for longer distances in a single charge. These strategic initiatives are further expected to provide a significant opportunities for e-bike market growth in the coming years.

E-Bikes are bicycles that have rechargeable batteries and an electric motor to provide assistance to the power delivered by the rider. E-bike are also referred as pedelecs (pedaled electric cycle) and EPAC (electric power-assisted cycles). To retain the properties of a bicycle, an e-bike must preserve the ability to be pedalled by the rider; this differentiates e-bikes from electric motorcycles and scooters. A generic E-bike can move up to 25 to 32 km/h (16 to 20 mph), subjected to the laws of the country in which they are sold.

The E-bike is comparatively popular in developed regions, including North America and Europe; however, their demand in developing countries of regions such as APAC, is growing at a remarkable rate. The government bodies globally is focusing on introducing various initiative associated with GHG emission as well as for the adoption of battery electric vehicles. All these factors and trends are anticipated to fuel the demand for e-bike in various geographies and offer future growth opportunities for market players operating in the global E-bike market.



Key findings of the study:

• Giant Bicycles has introduced a new Road E+ Pro. It is a versatile drop-bar E-bike designed by using a composite fork and responsive ALUXX SL aluminum frame. The new bike e-bike enables the rider to go for longer distances in a single charge.

• Shimano has opened an experience-based facility that focuses on fishing, cycling, and rowing. It also aims to target areas where the company’s advanced technologies can be touched physically and thus has opened within a “PAR’ COURSE” commercial facility.

• Bosch eBike Systems planned to provide free professional training at the Interbike 2018. The retailer technicians are allowed to use the training with an aim to renew their certification. The training includes removal and re-installation of components, laptop diagnostic tool operation, service process, and more.



