American Next Level Artists and Local Ethiopian Artists perform together at Yared Music School

The U.S. Embassy in Addis Ababa invites media to a grand finale performance by American Next Level artist educators and local artists at the Yared Music School in Addis Ababa on Saturday, February 1, 2020 at 3:30pm.

The Next Level artists have been holding workshops in Addis Ababa from January 27 to 31. Over 100 local Ethiopian artists participated and developed their skills in emceeing, hip hop dancing, graffitiing, and DJing. Next Level has toured over 30 countries worldwide promoting the mutual sharing of knowledge, values, perspectives, and respect between local communities and American artists.

Ethiopia is among seven countries – including Russia, Mongolia, Peru, Bolivia, Jordan and Nepal – hosting Next Level in 2019-2020.

The United States Embassy in Addis Ababa invites you to attend this event.

Date: February 1, 2020 at 3:30pm

Venue: Yared Music School

Please RSVP to Zelalem Befekadu and Yohannes Gezahegn (GezahegnYG@state.gov)



