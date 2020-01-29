The market during the historical period (2014–2018), holding a share of 36.5% in 2018

Pulse Oximeter Market Research Report: By Type (Fingertip, Table-Top, Wrist-Worn, Hand-Held, Earlobe, Forehead, Palm/Foot, Nose), Sensor Type (Reusable, Disposable), Patient Type (Neonatal, Pediatric, Adult), End User (Hospitals, Clinics & Healthcare Facilities, Home Care, Diagnostic Centers), Geographical Outlook (U.

/EIN News/ -- New York, Jan. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Pulse Oximeter Market" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05842945/?utm_source=GNW

S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Japan, China, India, Brazil, Mexico, Saudi Arabia, South Africa) - Industry Trends and Forecast to 2024



In 2018, the global pulse oximeter market reached a value of $1,979.0 million and is expected to attain $3,177.7 million in 2024, advancing at an 8.3% CAGR during the forecast period (2019–2024). The market is growing due to the increasing government initiatives, rising number of patent approvals and product clearance, growing number of medication error cases, and surging incidences of targeted diseases. A pulse oximeter is utilized for ascertaining the saturation level of oxygen in blood and pulse rate.

On the basis of type, the pulse oximeter market is divided into table-top, hand-held, forehead, nose, fingertip, wrist-worn, ear-lobe, and palm/foot. Among all these, the largest share of the market was held by the division of fingertip pulse oximeter in 2018. The wrist-worn pulse oximeter is projected to grow at the fastest pace (10.6% CAGR) during the forecast period. These oximeters are more advanced when technology is considered and are highly preferred by the elder population in home-based care. Wrist-worn pulse oximeters are generally utilized for the patients suffering from breathing difficulties.

In terms of end user, the pulse oximeter market is categorized into homecare, clinics & healthcare facilities, diagnostics centers, and hospitals. Out of these, hospitals accounted for the major share of the market during the historical period (2014–2018), holding a share of 36.5% in 2018. This category is further projected to grow at the fastest pace during the forecast period. Pulse oximeters are utilized in various care units in hospitals, such as coronary care and cardiothoracic, pediatric intensive care, critical care, intensive care, surgical intensive care units, neonatal care, post critical care, and rehabilitation units.

One of the major driving factors of the pulse oximeter market is the growing number of medication error cases, which are leading to the rising risks for patients and healthcare providers. In order to overcome this issue, the government agencies around the world are encouraging hospitals and other healthcare settings for implementing advanced technologies to monitor the oxygenation level of patients. Pulse oximeter is one of the most significant monitoring tools, which is why the government is pushing the utilization of these devices to provide better service to the patients.

Another factor resulting in the growth of the pulse oximeter market is the rising incidences of targeted diseases. Pulse oximeter has emerged as a highly useful device for the evaluation of patient’s oxygenation status and is used widely in different healthcare settings for different types of people that are being admitted in them. These devices are required by patients suffering from multisystem trauma, apneic condition, drowning condition, cardiac arrest, and sickle-cell crises. Moreover, the increasing burden of chronic diseases is further leading to the rising demand for pulse oximeters for efficient monitoring of patients.

The rising adoption of home-care pulse oximeter devices is a key trend in the pulse oximeter market. Due to the technological advancements in medical devices industry, the usage of sensor-based pulse oximeters is rising in homecare settings. This particularly caters to the needs of the geriatric population, which is why many players operating in the market are focusing on developing simple, home-based pulse oximeters, other than the conventional types. Various types of pulse oximeters, such as handheld, wrist-worn, and fingertip, are accepted among the geriatric population for monitoring their health regularly.

Hence, the increasing incidences of targeted diseases and rising number of medication error cases are contributing to the growth of the market.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05842945/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.