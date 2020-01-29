mCig Announces the Opening of a New Office in Scottsdale, Arizona

/EIN News/ -- JACKSONVILLE, FL, Jan. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE – mCig, Inc. (MCIG), vertically integrated company focused on the development and commercialization of over the counter, science-driven, botanical nutrigenetics targeting the endocannabinoid system today announced the opening of a new office in Scottsdale, AZ USA. This new location strengthens MCIG’s presence and offers a single location for the sales, support, and development of CBD products.

To celebrate the opening of this new, strategically located office, mCig, Inc. and BareRoots Rx LLC. are holding an ‘Open House’ event on January 30th, 2020, from 4 to 7 PM. Full details of the event are available by contacting paul@mciggroup.com. Please use the email subject with “MCIG Open House.”

“We are delighted to announce the opening of our new Scottsdale office,” said Dale Hipes, CEO of BareRoots LLC. “This new facility is located in the tech and startup area of Scottsdale. The location will give us access to a very large pool of the finest product development talent in the region that we can use to fuel the continued growth of our CBD product lines,” Hipes added.

“It will be our pleasure to meet new and existing customers along with suppliers, partners, colleagues, and friends on January 30th to celebrate the commitment we have made to the CBD/Hemp community,” added Paul Rosenberg, CEO of mCig, Inc.

About MCIG Group

Headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida, mCig, Inc. (MCIG) is a diversified company servicing the legal cannabis, hemp and CBD markets via its lifestyle brands.

The Company has been featured in media nationwide, including CNBC, Bloomberg, TheStreet.com. For more information, visit www.mciggroup.com.

About BareRoots Rx Inc.

The company focused on the development and commercialization of OTC, science-driven, botanical nutrigenetics, that target the endocannabinoid system. BareRoots Rx Inc. also delivers high-quality consumer and OTC THC-free CBD products that promote overall health and well being as well as state-of-the-art testing and analytics capabilities to our customers.

