How Healthcare Uses Blockchain, 2020: A Descriptive Study with Market Forecasts to 2023
/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Jan. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "How Healthcare Uses Blockchain" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Blockchain technology is currently a flourishing technology due to its vast applications and secured mode of functioning. The market is growing exponentially from 2014 and it has been observed that this technology will show tremendous growth in the forecast period i.e. 2019 to 2023.
Many major companies are working towards developing this technology and rising innovation and R&D across healthcare domains. The market growth is also attributed to the companies concentrating on strategic investments and acquisitions in blockchain technology.
This report provides detailed exposure to blockchain technology in the healthcare industry. The report also highlights current and future market potential of blockchain technology along with a detailed analysis of the competitive environment, technological advancement and market dynamics such as market drivers and factors restraining the market growth.
The report also covers market projections to 2023 and company profiles. The report details the applications involved in the blockchain technology such as pharmaceutical supply chain, electronic medical records (EMRs), biomedical research and education, and health data analytics.
By geography, the market has been segregated as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, the Middle East and Africa, and South America region. The North America region includes countries the USA, Canada and Mexico, Europe includes countries Germany, UK, France, and Rest of Europe, Asia-Pacific including countries China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia-Pacific.
For market estimates, data has been provided for the year 2018, as the base year, 2019 and forecast for 2023.
The report includes:
- Descriptive study and market analysis of blockchain technology in healthcare systems within the industry
- Entailing details of applications involved in the blockchain technology such as pharmaceutical supply chain, electronic medical records (EMRs), biomedical research and education, and health data analytics
- Competitive environment of the leading stakeholders offering blockchain infrastructure, applications, and/or services; their key strategies and market developments through mid-2019
- Identification of viable technology drivers through a comprehensive look at various healthcare-centred applications for new and existing blockchain technologies
- Company profiles of market-leading players
Key Topics Covered
Chapter 1 Introduction
- Study Goals and Objectives
- Reasons for Doing This Study
- Scope of Report
- Information Sources
- Methodology
- Geographic Breakdown
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
- Highlights
Chapter 3 Market Dynamics and Technology Background
- Evolution of Blockchain Technology and Market Definition
- Origin of Blockchain
- Development of Blockchain
- Definition
- Technologies in Blockchain
- Blockchain Functioning in a Healthcare System
- Advantages of Blockchain and Distributed Ledger Technology
- Types of Blockchain
- Public Blockchain
- Private Blockchain
- Consortium Blockchain
- Hybrid Blockchain
- Healthcare Applications and Use Cases
- Electronic Medical Record Data Management
- Healthcare Data Protection
- Personal Health Record Data Management
- Point-of-Care Genomics
- Blockchain for EHR Data Management
- Impeding Counterfeit Drugs
- Clinical Research and Data Management
- Health Supply Chain Management
- Blockchain Provider Ecosystem
- Blockchain Solution Providers
- Blockchain Tools and Software Providers
- Blockchain Platforms and Frameworks
- Academia Regulators and Not-for Profits
- Market Dynamics
- Market Drivers
- Market Challenges
Chapter 4 Market Breakdown by Application
- Blockchain Technology Market
- Healthcare Supply Chain Management
- Market Size and Forecast
- Internet of Medical Things (IoMT)
- Market Size and Forecast
- Claims Management
- Market Size and Forecast
- Healthcare Research Data Management
- Market Size and Forecast
Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by Region
- Global Market for Healthcare Blockchain Technology by Region
- North America
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- South America
- Middle East and Africa
Chapter 6 Competitive Landscape
- Market Players Analysis
- Top Companies
- Market Strategy Analysis
- Key Market Developments
- Product Launches/Product Developments
- Collaboration/Partnership/Geographic Expansion
Chapter 7 Company Profiles
Other Consortiums/Alliances/Associations
- Bankchain
- Blockchain Insurance Industry Initiative (B3I)
- Enterprise Ethereum Alliance (EEA)
- Fundchain
- Global Blockhchain Business Council
- Hyperledger Consortium
- International Securities Association for Institutional Trade Communication (ISITC Europe)
- Japan Exchange Group (JPX)
- Marco Polo Network
- R3
- Synpatic Health Alliance
- We.Trade
Blockchain Service/Infrastructure/Application Providers
- Accenture PLC
- Amazon.com Inc.
- Axoni
- Chain Inc.
- Factom Inc.
- Hashed Health
- Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.
- IBM
- Intel Corp.
- Microsoft Corp.
- NTT Data
- Ripple Labs Inc.
- SAP SE
- Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) Ltd.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/vgn2zb
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.