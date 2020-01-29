How Healthcare Uses Blockchain, 2020: A Descriptive Study with Market Forecasts to 2023

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Jan. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "How Healthcare Uses Blockchain" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Blockchain technology is currently a flourishing technology due to its vast applications and secured mode of functioning. The market is growing exponentially from 2014 and it has been observed that this technology will show tremendous growth in the forecast period i.e. 2019 to 2023.

Many major companies are working towards developing this technology and rising innovation and R&D across healthcare domains. The market growth is also attributed to the companies concentrating on strategic investments and acquisitions in blockchain technology.

This report provides detailed exposure to blockchain technology in the healthcare industry. The report also highlights current and future market potential of blockchain technology along with a detailed analysis of the competitive environment, technological advancement and market dynamics such as market drivers and factors restraining the market growth.

The report also covers market projections to 2023 and company profiles. The report details the applications involved in the blockchain technology such as pharmaceutical supply chain, electronic medical records (EMRs), biomedical research and education, and health data analytics.



By geography, the market has been segregated as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, the Middle East and Africa, and South America region. The North America region includes countries the USA, Canada and Mexico, Europe includes countries Germany, UK, France, and Rest of Europe, Asia-Pacific including countries China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia-Pacific.

For market estimates, data has been provided for the year 2018, as the base year, 2019 and forecast for 2023.



The report includes:

Descriptive study and market analysis of blockchain technology in healthcare systems within the industry

Entailing details of applications involved in the blockchain technology such as pharmaceutical supply chain, electronic medical records (EMRs), biomedical research and education, and health data analytics

Competitive environment of the leading stakeholders offering blockchain infrastructure, applications, and/or services; their key strategies and market developments through mid-2019

Identification of viable technology drivers through a comprehensive look at various healthcare-centred applications for new and existing blockchain technologies

Company profiles of market-leading players



Key Topics Covered



Chapter 1 Introduction

Study Goals and Objectives

Reasons for Doing This Study

Scope of Report

Information Sources

Methodology

Geographic Breakdown

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights

Highlights

Chapter 3 Market Dynamics and Technology Background

Evolution of Blockchain Technology and Market Definition

Origin of Blockchain

Development of Blockchain

Definition

Technologies in Blockchain

Blockchain Functioning in a Healthcare System

Advantages of Blockchain and Distributed Ledger Technology

Types of Blockchain

Public Blockchain

Private Blockchain

Consortium Blockchain

Hybrid Blockchain

Healthcare Applications and Use Cases

Electronic Medical Record Data Management

Healthcare Data Protection

Personal Health Record Data Management

Point-of-Care Genomics

Blockchain for EHR Data Management

Impeding Counterfeit Drugs

Clinical Research and Data Management

Health Supply Chain Management

Blockchain Provider Ecosystem

Blockchain Solution Providers

Blockchain Tools and Software Providers

Blockchain Platforms and Frameworks

Academia Regulators and Not-for Profits

Market Dynamics

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Chapter 4 Market Breakdown by Application

Blockchain Technology Market

Healthcare Supply Chain Management

Market Size and Forecast

Internet of Medical Things (IoMT)

Market Size and Forecast

Claims Management

Market Size and Forecast

Healthcare Research Data Management

Market Size and Forecast

Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by Region

Global Market for Healthcare Blockchain Technology by Region

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East and Africa

Chapter 6 Competitive Landscape

Market Players Analysis

Top Companies

Market Strategy Analysis

Key Market Developments

Product Launches/Product Developments

Collaboration/Partnership/Geographic Expansion

Chapter 7 Company Profiles

Other Consortiums/Alliances/Associations

Bankchain

Blockchain Insurance Industry Initiative (B3I)

Enterprise Ethereum Alliance (EEA)

Fundchain

Global Blockhchain Business Council

Hyperledger Consortium

International Securities Association for Institutional Trade Communication (ISITC Europe)

Japan Exchange Group (JPX)

Marco Polo Network

R3

Synpatic Health Alliance

We.Trade

Blockchain Service/Infrastructure/Application Providers

Accenture PLC

Amazon.com Inc.

Axoni

Chain Inc.

Factom Inc.

Hashed Health

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

IBM

Intel Corp.

Microsoft Corp.

NTT Data

Ripple Labs Inc.

SAP SE

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) Ltd.

