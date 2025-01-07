Global 5G Markets to 2025 | 1.7 Billion 5G Subscriptions are Anticipated by the End of 2025
This report analyses the over-riding trends and changes taking place in the mobile market with the arrival of the fifth mobile generation. It explores the driving forces behind the market growth and changes. It also includes volume and value 5G market forecasts up to 2025 by country and use cases.
Key Topics Covered
1. World Overview
- Key facts
- Main 5G commercial launches, ahead of the initial schedule
- The C-band is the most preferred frequency band for 5G
- 3.5 GHz frequencies are the most coveted, reflected in prices
- 700 MHz frequencies also coveted, and also generating high prices at auction
- mmWave frequencies not yet widely available for 5G and not yet coveted
- The author forecasts 1.7 billion 5G subscriptions at year-end 2025
- The author forecasts 5G revenue in 2025 at more than 230 billion
2. North America
- North America Overview
- USA
- Canada
3. Asia-Pacific
- Asia-Pacific Overview
- South Korea
- China
- Japan
- India
4. Europe
- Europe Overview
- France
- Germany
- Italy
- Spain
- The United Kingdom
Companies Mentioned
- Altice
- AT&T
- Bell
- Bouygues Telecom
- China Mobile
- China Telecom
- China Unicom
- Drei Hutchison
- EE
- EIR
- Elisa
- Ericsson
- Huawei
- Intel
- KDDI
- KT
- LG U+
- Motorola
- Netgear
- Nokia
- NTT DoCoMo
- O2
- Optus
- Orange
- Qualcomm
- Rakuten Mobile
- Rogers
- Salt
- Samsung
- SFR
- SK Telecom
- Softbank
- Sprint
- Sunrise
- Swisscom
- T-Mobile
- Tele2
- Telecom Italia
- Telefonica
- Telstra
- Telus
- Three
- Verizon
- Vodafone
- Wind Tre
