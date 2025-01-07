Global 5G Markets to 2025 | 1.7 Billion 5G Subscriptions are Anticipated by the End of 2025

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Jan. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "World 5G Markets - Data & forecasts up to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report analyses the over-riding trends and changes taking place in the mobile market with the arrival of the fifth mobile generation. It explores the driving forces behind the market growth and changes. It also includes volume and value 5G market forecasts up to 2025 by country and use cases.

Key Topics Covered



1. World Overview

Key facts

Main 5G commercial launches, ahead of the initial schedule

The C-band is the most preferred frequency band for 5G

3.5 GHz frequencies are the most coveted, reflected in prices

700 MHz frequencies also coveted, and also generating high prices at auction

mmWave frequencies not yet widely available for 5G and not yet coveted

The author forecasts 1.7 billion 5G subscriptions at year-end 2025

The author forecasts 5G revenue in 2025 at more than 230 billion

2. North America

North America Overview

USA

Canada

3. Asia-Pacific

Asia-Pacific Overview

South Korea

China

Japan

India

4. Europe

Europe Overview

France

Germany

Italy

Spain

The United Kingdom

Companies Mentioned



Altice

AT&T

Bell

Bouygues Telecom

China Mobile

China Telecom

China Unicom

Drei Hutchison

EE

EIR

Elisa

Ericsson

Huawei

Intel

KDDI

KT

LG U+

Motorola

Netgear

Nokia

NTT DoCoMo

O2

Optus

Orange

Qualcomm

Rakuten Mobile

Rogers

Salt

Samsung

SFR

SK Telecom

Softbank

Sprint

Sunrise

Swisscom

T-Mobile

Tele2

Telecom Italia

Telefonica

Telstra

Telus

Three

Verizon

Vodafone

Wind Tre

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/xl1711

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.