Electric Steering Market Segment By Applications, Manufacturers, Regions And Forecast To 2023

Electric Steering Market 2020

Electric Power Steering (EPS), possesses a variable power assist system, which provides the maximum assist to the driver while parking while providing a lesser degree of assist when traveling at highway speeds. Therefore, the EPS is more energy efficient than hydraulic systems. Unlike the hydraulic power steering systems, which continuously drive the hydraulic pump, the EPS system powers the EPS motor only when necessary. It uses an electric motor and provides increased steering capabilities with less effort, as it removes hose, fluid, drive belt, pulley, and pump. EPS is increasingly replacing hydraulic steering in the automotive sector.

The global automotive electric steering market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 6.69%, during the forecast period.

Major Key Players Included are:-

The key players of automotive electric steering market include JTEKT Corporation (Japan), ZF TRW Automotive Holdings Corp (U.S.), Hyundai Mobis Co (South Korea), and Robert Bosch Automotive Steering GmbH (Germany). ThyssenKrupp AG (Germany), Nexteer Automotive (U.S.), Showa Corporation (Japan), NSK Ltd (Japan), Mando Corporation (Korea), and China Automotive Systems Inc. (China) are among others.

The report on the Electric Steering market provides a historical analysis of the market value for the year 2020. The report also highlights the future growth prospects and market value for the upcoming year 2023. The growth rate of the market represented in terms of CAGR has also been defined in the report. The report provides detailed information on the Electric Steering market which includes the data about the production, consumption, export, and import of the products in the Electric Steering market.

The change in the dynamics is responsible for the variations in the market status of the Electric Steering market. The changes that occur in the market might be a positive change or negative change. The market value, market status, market shares, revenue of the Electric Steering has been depicted in the report. The customer’s perspectives and demand rate associated with the Electric Steering market and the changing trends are responsible for the development of the industry. The report also provides information on the new projects and ideas that are generated based on the customer’s perspective and trends.

The Market report has been segmented based on regions, companies, product types, and application of the products manufactured in the Electric Steering market. Regional segmentation is done on grounds of the study conducted on the various markets. The study of the Electric Steering market includes the analysis of the market in some of the major regions, such as India, Japan, North America, Latin America, Germany, Southeast Asia, Italy, and Russia. The variety of products that are produced in the Electric Steering market is also mentioned in the report. Besides that, the major applications of products are also mentioned in the Electric Steering market report. The various sub-segments and the components of the Electric Steering market are provided in the market report. The report provides detailed information on the overall market at various levels.

SWOT analysis of the Electric Steering market provides knowledge about the strength, weakness, opportunity, and threats that are faced by the manufacturer or the companies present in the various Electric Steering market. The primary Research mechanism helps to find the data through various mediums. Whereas the secondary research mechanism takes the data from primary research mechanisms. The market analysis method focuses on the historical data along with the future aspects to provide the overall market size of the Electric Steering market. The porter's five Force Model has been used by the research team for data collection and analysis as a part of the various research methodologies.

Table of Contents – Major Key Points

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Market Dynamics

4 Market Factor Analysis

5 Electric Steering Market, By Type

6 Electric Steering Market, By Vehicle Type

7 Electric Steering Market, By Region

8 Competitive Landscape

9 Company Profile

Continued….

