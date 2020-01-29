Natural Language Processing (NLP) Market Research Report: By Type (Statistical, Rule-Based, Hybrid), Deployment Type ( Public Cloud, Private Cloud, Hybrid Cloud ), Component ( Solution, services), Application (Information Extraction, Question Answering, Machine Translation, Report Generation, Text Processing), Industry ( BFSI, Automotive, Healthcare, Retail, IT & Telecommunication) - Industry Trends And Growth Forecast to 2024

/EIN News/ -- New York, Jan. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Natural Language Processing Market" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05842957/?utm_source=GNW



Valuing $8.3 billion in 2018, the natural language processing (NLP) market is expected to progress at a 19.7% CAGR during 2019–2024 (forecast period) to $22.9 billion by 2024. In 2018, the banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI) sector led the market, based on industry, as unstructured data is created in the sector in huge volume. This is why companies are turning to NLP to study it, extract valuable insights, make effective decisions, and offer their customers better financial solutions.



A growing trend in the natural language processing market is the usage of conversational bots, primarily because of companies’ focus on virtual assistants. The new chatbots being deployed bring businesses and customers closer, via the use of NLP. Such bots help organizations make their processes, particularly those related to customer care, better, by dealing with numerous languages. Chatbots serve as the first point of contact when dealing with customers’ queries. Additionally, they are also helpful in generating leads from social media, by first identifying potential customers and then interacting with them as a human agent would.



To survive in these times, where competition keeps intensifying, companies are shunning their traditional business models in favor of automation, in order to decrease their operational costs, instance of human error, better their business growth rate, smoothen work processes, and improve the quality of their products/services. For instance, several companies are using an AI program to manage their accounts, as doing it manually takes up a lot of time. Thus, the growing trend of automation is serving as an important natural language processing market growth driver.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05842957/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.