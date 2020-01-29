The APAC warehouse management system market accounted for US$ 575.2 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 17.5% over the forecast period 2019-2027, to account for US$ 2,332.3 Mn in 2027

Factors including increasing developments in the e-commerce sector and improved predictability and planning offered by cloud based systems owing to various benefits offered are significantly driving the warehouse management system market.

However, the dominance of ERP vendors are impeding the warehouse management system market growth. Multi-channel Distribution Networks is opportunistic for the growth of the warehouse management system market. Consumer-focused shipments will contain a large variety of products going out to diverse locations and at a high velocity. Conversely, restocking store inventories will require more structured, high-volume shipments. The inventory management system, ERP and mobile data collection systems that would gather data related to these shipments must work in tandem to ensure distribution teams get the updates and notifications they need to stay abreast of stock levels and keep all stakeholders informed at all times.



The warehouse management system market is fragmented with the presence of several industries and the competitive dynamics in the warehouse management system market is expected to change during the upcoming years.In addition to this, various initiatives are undertaken by the governmental bodies to accelerate the warehouse management system market further.



For instance, the governments of India and China have taken initiatives to develop roads and transport services.These governments have liberalized and financed various infrastructure projects, which encourage the PPP (public-private partnership) model in infrastructure development with respect to logistics and transportation.



The PPP model in cold storage infrastructure, warehousing facilities, and the distribution centers will propel demand for WMS.The economic development in Asia Pacific is associated with the consumption and export of products.



There has been an increase in the export of products in APAC. Export of domestically manufactured goods requires efficient integrated logistics services, which include transportation and management of warehouses, docks and distribution center. This initiative provides multiple benefits to the companies present in this region and thus increasing the growth of warehouse management system market in the region.



On the basis of components, the software segment is leading the warehouse management system market.However, the services segment are anticipated to grow at a highest CAGR.



The WMS software provides the warehouses with the ability to stay in stock of the goods that they would require in future.Further the software also provides real-time update on the stocks, which allows the warehouses to efficiently analysis the inventory turnover ratio.



Some of the processes accessed by the software includes traceability management, inventory management, and billing management.The software facilitate cross-docking, evaluation of vendor performance, and quality management.



It supports the increasingly sophistication warehousing needs and are flexible to varying fulfilments such as omni channel/ multi tenanted. In addition the software segment is also expected to have noteworthy growth rate in 2019. Enterprise based WMS, are expected to contribute the most to the growth, while companies continue to use SaaS based WMS subscriptions. Currently, the warehouse management system market players are looking ahead to support warehouse management system industry by innovating advanced and smart warehouse systems.



The overall warehouse management system market size has been derived using both primary and secondary source.The research process begins with an exhaustive secondary research using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the warehouse management system market.



It also provides the overview and forecast for the warehouse management system market based on all the segmentation provided with respect to APAC region.Also, primary interviews were conducted with industry participants and commentators in order to validate data and analysis.



The participants who typically take part in such a process include industry expert such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers and national sales managers, and external consultant such as valuation experts, research analysts and key opinion leaders specializing in the warehouse management system industry. Some of the players present in warehouse management system market are IBM Corporation, PSI Software AG, SAP SE, Epicor Software Corporation, Oracle Corporation, JDA Software Group, Inc., Infor Inc., Manhattan Associates, PTC Inc., and TECSYS among others.



