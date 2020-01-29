The Europe human microbiome market is expected to reach US$ 346.67 Mn in 2025 from US$ 72.34 in 2017

The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 22. 2% from 2018-2025. The growth of the market is driven by the factors such alarming rise in non-communicable diseases (NCDS), rising efforts in the development of human microbiome based therapies and developments in genomics and sequencing techniques.

Whereas, rigorous government regulations for advanced therapies and limited understanding is likely to have a negative impact on the growth of the market in the coming years.



Fecal microbiota transplantation (FMT) has developed as an effective treatment for C. difficile infection (CDI) refractory towards antibiotic therapy. The microbiota have important roles in the function of gastrointestinal tract and other aspects of human physiology, there is also growing interest in studying FMT for other clinical indications. The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has classified human stool as a biological agent and determined that its use in fecal microbiota transplantation (FMT) therapy and other research are regulated for the insurance of patient safety. With the use of FMT in the treatment of recurrent Clostridium difficile infection (RCDI), an investigational new drug (IND) permit is not required, but is strongly encouraged and may ultimately be required.

Some of the available data suggests that the use of fecal microbiota for the restoration of intestinal flora may be an effective therapy in the management of refractory C. difficile infection. According to the study, "Fecal Microbiota Transplant in Patients with Recurrent Clostridium Difficile Infection" published in Deutscher Ärzteverlag GmbH in 2016 concluded that FMT is a safe and effective treatment option for rCDI but FMT is available only in few centers in Germany. Thus clinical effectiveness of this therapy poses opportunities for the human microbiome treatment to grow in the European region.



Germany is anticipated to lead the adoptions of Human microbiome across the Europe region through the forecast period.Human microbiome is an emerging field in the country and the developments are being conducted widely in the country.



The genome-wide association analysis study carried out in Germany was published in 2016. The study identifies variation in vitamin D receptor and other host factors influence the gut microbiota.

In addition, Germany invests considerably for innovation and development of new technologies and procedures.For instance, in April 2017, the German Science Council, has approved 53 million euros in funding for an Institute of Microbiota and Cancer Research in Tübingen.



Thus, considering and analyzing the above mentioned factors, the human microbiome market is likely to grow with a significant growth rate in the coming future.



Exhibit: Rest Of Europe Human microbiome Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 (US$ Bn)



