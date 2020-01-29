The Europe Metagenomics market is expected to reach US$ 89.7 Mn in 2027 from US$ 48.6 Mn in 2018

The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 7. 4% from 2018-2027. The growth of the market is driven by the factors such as technological advancements in the metagenomics, growing preference for Metagenomics over traditional methods and wide range metagenomics applications, in the Europe region.

/EIN News/ -- New York, Jan. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Europe Metagenomics Market to 2027 - Regional Analysis and Forecasts by Product, Application and Country" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05764203/?utm_source=GNW

Whereas, highly priced metagenomics technology is likely to have a negative impact on the growth of the market in the coming years.



Metagenomics is the upcoming field of the biotechnology and the extensive researches are being conducted in the labs across the world.In addition, the next generation sequencing and other technologies in the genomics are assisting in the conduction of the metagenomics studies.



Also, in recent years, next generation sequencing price have declined substantially. For instance, first whole human genome sequencing cost over US$3.7 billion in 2000 and took 13 years for the completion. However, the costs for the same in recent years has reduced to US$1,000 and the process requires less number of days. In 2000, cost for sequencing was US$ 3.7 billion, which dropped down to US$ 10 million in 2006 and declined to US$ 5,000 in 2012. One of the few biotech unicorns in Europe, Oxford Nanopore Technologies based in UK have introduced breakthrough technologies in DNA sequencing. The company has developed handheld MinION sequencer to sequence the human genome. The device was able to read sequences of DNA that are hundreds times larger than usual, helping scientists better reconstruct the whole genome sequence. MinION costs less than $1,000 and offers high-speed sequencing even outside of the lab, with an accuracy of up to 99.96% when using ’nanopolish’ software to correct any errors made during sequencing.

Owing to factor that the cost of the metagenomics is been subsidize by the venture capitalists and the innovative technology by the market leaders that enables the access to the metagenomics studies are likely to propel the growth of the market in the forecast period.



Germany is measured as the biggest hub for biotechnology in Europe and across the world owing to presence of large biotechnology players, high-tech research labs and massive funding for conduction of research and development.Germany is a country where various biotechnological companies reside than any other countries in Europe.



The country is also accounted in the international list of toppers for the number of studies that are in pipeline. The cutting edge and high-quality research present in the country creates lucrative opportunity and presence of an established market for metagenomics.



Exhibit: Rest of Europe Metagenomics Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 (US$ Bn)



EUROPE METAGENOMICS - MARKET SEGMENTATION

By Product

Instruments & Software

Consumables

EUROPE METAGENOMICS - MARKET SEGMENTATION

By Application

Clinical Diagnostics

Drug Discovery

By Country

o France

o Germany

o U.K.

Companies Mentioned

Merck KGaA

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Agilent Technologies

Qiagen

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Perkinelmer Inc.

Illumina Inc.

F Hoffman-La Roche Ltd.

Oxford Nanopore Technologies Ltd.

Pacific Bioscience of California, Inc.



Reasons to Buy

Save and reduce time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the growth, size, leading players and segments in the metagenomics market.

Highlights key business priorities in order to assist companies to realign their business strategies.

The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the global metagenomics market, thereby allowing players across the value chain to develop effective long-term strategies.

Develop/modify business expansion plans by using substantial growth offering developed and emerging markets.

Scrutinize in-depth global market trends and outlook coupled with the factors driving the market, as well as those hindering it.

Enhance the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin security interest with respect to client products, segmentation, pricing and distribution.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05764203/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.