HMN Financial, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter Results and Annual Meeting

Net income of $1.2 million, down $1.2 million from $2.4 million for fourth quarter of 2018

Diluted earnings per share of $0.27, down $0.24 from $0.51 for fourth quarter of 2018

Net interest margin of 3.76%, down 30 basis points from 4.06% for fourth quarter of 2018

Non-interest expense of $7.3 million, up $1.0 million from $6.3 million for fourth quarter of 2018

Gain on sale of loans of $1.1 million, up $0.6 million from $0.5 million for fourth quarter of 2018

Annual Highlights

Net income of $7.8 million, down $0.4 million from $8.2 million for 2018

Diluted earnings per share of $1.68, down $0.03 from $1.71 for 2018

Net interest margin of 4.04%, up 1 basis point from 4.03% for 2018

Non-interest expense of $27.1 million, up $1.7 million from $25.4 million for 2018

Gain on sale of loans of $2.9 million, up $0.8 million from $2.1 million for 2018

Net Income Summary Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, December 31, (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) 2019 2018 2019 2018 Net income $ 1,236 2,352 $ 7,793 8,236 Diluted earnings per share 0.27 0.51 1.68 1.71 Return on average assets (annualized) 0.64 % 1.29 % 1.05 % 1.14 % Return on average equity (annualized) 5.29 % 11.24 % 8.74 % 9.88 % Book value per share $ 19.13 17.19 $ 19.13 17.19

ROCHESTER, Minn., Jan. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HMN Financial, Inc. (HMN or the Company) (NASDAQ:HMNF), the $778 million holding company for Home Federal Savings Bank (the Bank), today reported net income of $1.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2019, a decrease of $1.2 million compared to net income of $2.4 million for the fourth quarter of 2018. Diluted earnings per share for the fourth quarter of 2019 was $0.27, a decrease of $0.24 from the diluted earnings per share of $0.51 for the fourth quarter of 2018. The decrease in net income between the periods was because of a $1.0 million increase in non-interest expenses primarily related to increased compensation and professional services costs, a $0.2 million decrease in net interest income due to an increase in the average rates paid on deposits, and a $0.4 million increase in the loan loss provision. These decreases in net income were partially offset by a $0.6 million increase in the gain on sales of loans between the periods.

President’s Statement

“Maintaining net interest margin in the current rate environment continues to be a challenge for not only our bank but the financial industry as a whole,” said Bradley Krehbiel, President and Chief Executive Officer of HMN. “Despite the margin challenges, we are pleased to report the increase in our mortgage loan origination activity and the related gain on sale of loans that we experienced during the fourth quarter of 2019. We continue to focus our efforts on improving the financial performance of our core banking operations while maintaining the credit quality of our loan portfolio.”

Fourth Quarter Results

Net Interest Income

Net interest income was $6.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2019, a decrease of $0.2 million, or 2.8%, from $7.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2018. Interest income was $7.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2019, an increase of $0.1 million, or 0.82%, from $7.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2018. Interest income increased primarily because of the $35.4 million increase in the average interest-earning assets between the periods. The average yield earned on interest-earning assets was 4.25% for the fourth quarter of 2019, a decrease of 18 basis points from 4.43% for the fourth quarter of 2018. The decrease in the average yield is primarily related to the decrease in the average prime rate between the periods.

Interest expense was $0.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2019, an increase of $0.2 million, or 40.6%, from $0.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2018. The average interest rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities and non-interest-bearing deposits was 0.54% for the fourth quarter of 2019, an increase of 13 basis points from 0.41% for the fourth quarter of 2018. The increase in the interest paid on interest-bearing liabilities was primarily because of the lag in the market’s response in lowering deposit pricing when the federal funds rate decreased in the second half of 2019. Net interest margin (net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets) for the fourth quarter of 2019 was 3.76%, a decrease of 30 basis points, compared to 4.06% for the fourth quarter of 2018. The decrease in the net interest margin is primarily related to the increase in interest expense as a result of the lag in the markets response in lowering deposit pricing when the federal funds rate decreased in the second half of 2019 coupled with a decrease in the average yield earned on interest-earning assets between the periods.

A summary of the Company’s net interest margin for the three month periods ended December 31, 2019 and 2018 is as follows:

For the three month period ended December 31, 2019 December 31, 2018 (Dollars in thousands) Average

Outstanding

Balance Interest

Earned/

Paid Yield/

Rate Average

Outstanding

Balance Interest

Earned/

Paid Yield/

Rate Interest-earning assets: Securities available for sale $ 91,940 449 1.94 % $ 79,204 345 1.72 % Loans held for sale 4,567 43 3.76 1,840 27 5.70 Mortgage loans, net 120,117 1,248 4.12 116,341 1,212 4.13 Commercial loans, net 394,667 5,003 5.03 397,617 5,130 5.12 Consumer loans, net 70,302 896 5.06 73,665 941 5.07 Other 51,838 222 1.70 29,393 142 1.92 Total interest-earning assets $ 733,431 7,861 4.25 $ 698,060 7,797 4.43 Interest-bearing liabilities: Checking accounts $ 98,280 30 0.12 $ 84,620 21 0.10 Savings accounts 79,550 15 0.07 76,309 15 0.08 Money market accounts 186,557 294 0.63 202,325 255 0.50 Certificates 126,479 575 1.80 113,740 359 1.25 Total interest-bearing liabilities $ 490,866 $ 476,994 Non-interest checking 174,100 157,838 Other non-interest bearing deposits 2,137 1,435 Total interest-bearing liabilities and non-interest

bearing deposits



$ 667,103 914 0.54



$ 636,267 650 0.41 Net interest income 6,947 7,147 Net interest rate spread 3.71 % 4.02 % Net interest margin 3.76 % 4.06 %

Provision for Loan Losses

The provision for loan losses was $0.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2019, an increase of $0.4 million from the ($0.2) million provision for loan losses for the fourth quarter of 2018. The provision for loan losses increased between the periods primarily because of an increase in the risk rating downgrades on certain commercial real estate loans between the periods. Total non-performing assets were $2.7 million at December 31, 2019, an increase of $0.6 million, or 29.3%, from $2.1 million at September 30, 2019. Non-performing loans increased $0.6 million and foreclosed and repossessed assets did not change during the fourth quarter of 2019. The increase in non-performing loans was primarily related to a single commercial loan in the trucking industry that was classified as a non-accrual loan during the fourth quarter of 2019.

A reconciliation of the allowance for loan losses for the fourth quarters of 2019 and 2018 is summarized as follows:

(Dollars in thousands) 2019 2018 Balance at September 30, $ 8,195 $ 8,832 Provision 236 (167 ) Charge offs: Consumer (14 ) (85 ) Commercial business (10 ) 0 Recoveries 157 106 Balance at December 31, $ 8,564 $ 8,686 Allocated to: General allowance $ 7,839 $ 7,892 Specific allowance 725 794 $ 8,564 $ 8,686

The following table summarizes the amounts and categories of non-performing assets in the Bank’s portfolio and loan delinquency information as of the end of the two most recently completed quarters and December 31, 2018.

December 31, September 30, December 31, (Dollars in thousands) 2019 2019 2018 Non‑Performing Loans: Single family $ 617 $ 574 $ 730 Commercial real estate 184 293 1,311 Consumer 659 513 489 Commercial 621 99 148 Total 2,081 1,479 2,678 Foreclosed and Repossessed Assets: Single family 166 166 0 Commercial real estate 414 414 414 Total non‑performing assets $ 2,661 $ 2,059 $ 3,092 Total as a percentage of total assets 0.34 % 0.27 % 0.43 % Total non‑performing loans $ 2,081 $ 1,479 $ 2,678 Total as a percentage of total loans receivable, net 0.35 % 0.25 % 0.46 % Allowance for loan losses to non-performing loans 411.45 % 554.16 % 324.27 % Delinquency Data: Delinquencies (1) 30+ days $ 1,167 $ 2,541 $ 1,453 90+ days 0 0 0 Delinquencies as a percentage of loan portfolio (1) 30+ days 0.34 % 0.42 % 0.24 % 90+ days 0.00 % 0.00 % 0.00 % (1) Excludes non-accrual loans.

Non-Interest Income and Expense

Non-interest income was $2.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2019, an increase of $0.6 million, or 29.1%, from $1.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2018. Gain on sales of loans increased $0.6 million between the periods primarily because of an increase in single family loan originations and sales. Other non-interest income increased $0.1 million due to an increase in the gains realized on equity investments between the periods. Loan servicing fees increased slightly between the periods due to an increase in the single family loans being serviced. These increases were partially offset by a $0.1 million decrease in fees and service charges due primarily to a decrease in late charges and overdraft fees.

Non-interest expense was $7.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2019, an increase of $1.0 million, or 16.4%, from $6.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2018. Compensation and benefits expense increased $0.5 million primarily because of annual salary increases, the opening of a new branch location, and an increase in the compensation and incentives paid as a result of the increased mortgage loan production between the periods. Professional services expense increased $0.2 million between the periods primarily because of an increase in legal expenses relating to a bankruptcy litigation claim. Other non-interest expense increased $0.2 million due primarily to an increase in mortgage loan servicing expenses because of an increase in serviced loans that were refinanced between the periods and an increase in advertising expenses. Occupancy and equipment costs increased $0.1 million between the periods due to an increase in depreciation and non-capitalized repair and maintenance costs.

Income tax expense was $0.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2019, the same as for the fourth quarter of 2018. Income tax expense remained the same despite the decrease in pre-tax income between the periods because of an increase in the effective tax rate. The effective tax rate increased primarily because of a change in the tax deductibility of certain expenses between the periods.



Return on Assets and Equity

Return on average assets (annualized) for the fourth quarter of 2019 was 0.64%, compared to 1.29% for the fourth quarter of 2018. Return on average equity (annualized) was 5.29% for the fourth quarter of 2019, compared to 11.24% for the same period of 2018. Book value per share at December 31, 2019 was $19.13, compared to $17.19 at December 31, 2018.

Annual Results

Net Income

Net income was $7.8 million for 2019, a decrease of $0.4 million, or 5.4%, compared to net income of $8.2 million for 2018. Diluted earnings per share for the year ended December 31, 2019 was $1.68, a decrease of $0.03 per share compared to diluted earnings per share of $1.71 for the year ended December 31, 2018. The decrease in net income between the periods was because of a $1.7 million increase in non-interest expenses primarily related to increased compensation and professional services costs and a $0.4 million increase in income tax expense. These decreases in net income were partially offset by $0.8 million increase in the gain on sales of loans, a $0.6 million decrease in the loan loss provision, and a $0.4 million increase in net interest income due to an increase in the average interest earning assets between the periods.

Net Interest Income

Net interest income was $28.6 million for 2019, an increase of $0.5 million, or 1.4%, from $28.1 million for the same period of 2018. Interest income was $31.9 million for 2019, an increase of $1.5 million, or 5.0%, from $30.4 million for the same period of 2018. Interest income increased primarily because of the increase in the average yield earned on interest-earning assets between the periods. The average yield earned on interest-earning assets was 4.51% for 2019, an increase of 16 basis points from 4.35% for 2018. The increase in the average yield is primarily related to the increase in the average prime rate between the periods.



Interest expense was $3.3 million for 2019, an increase of $1.1 million, or 49.5%, compared to $2.2 million in 2018. The average interest rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities and non-interest-bearing deposits was 0.52% for 2019, an increase of 17 basis points from 0.35% for 2018. The increase in the interest paid on interest-bearing liabilities was primarily because of the lag in the timing of the market’s response in lowering deposit pricing when the federal funds rate decreased in the second half of 2019 and an increase in the average federal funds rate between the periods. Net interest margin (net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets) for 2019 was 4.04%, an increase of 1 basis point compared to 4.03% for 2018. The increase in the net interest margin is primarily related to the increase in interest income as a result of the increase in the average yield earned on the interest-earning assets between the periods.



A summary of the Company’s net interest margin for 2019 and 2018 is as follows:

For the twelve month period ended December 31, 2019 December 31, 2018 (Dollars in thousands) Average

Outstanding

Balance Interest

Earned/

Paid Yield/

Rate Average

Outstanding

Balance Interest

Earned/

Paid Yield/

Rate Interest-earning assets: Securities available for sale $ 82,383 1,500 1.82 % $ 79,377 1,335 1.68 % Loans held for sale 2,959 125 4.22 1,765 89 5.04 Mortgage loans, net 116,411 4,992 4.29 113,283 4,624 4.08 Commercial loans, net 400,503 20,969 5.24 400,783 20,206 5.04 Consumer loans, net 72,607 3,701 5.10 72,598 3,616 4.98 Other 31,679 603 1.90 30,567 511 1.67 Total interest-earning assets $ 706,542 31,890 4.51 $ 698,373 30,381 4.35 Interest-bearing liabilities: Checking accounts $ 96,387 103 0.11 $ 86,750 62 0.07 Savings accounts 79,587 63 0.08 77,630 61 0.08 Money market accounts 177,587 1,171 0.66 199,202 865 0.43 Certificates 121,914 1,995 1.64 114,243 1,243 1.09 Advances and other borrowings 287 7 2.54 140 2 1.71 Total interest-bearing liabilities $ 475,762 $ 477,965 Non-interest checking 163,420 156,482 Other non-interest bearing deposits 2,057 1,534 Total interest-bearing liabilities and non-interest

bearing deposits



$ 641,239 3,339 0.52



$ 635,981 2,233 0.35 Net interest income 28,551 28,148 Net interest rate spread 3.99 % 4.00 % Net interest margin 4.04 % 4.03 %

Provision for Loan Losses

The provision for loan losses was ($1.2) million for 2019, a decrease of $0.6 million compared to the ($0.6) million provision for loan losses for 2018. The credit provision amount for the period was primarily the result of the increase in net recoveries received during 2019 when compared to the same period of 2018. The net recoveries, combined with the changes in the credit reserve amounts required on the existing portfolio, resulted in a reduction of the overall provision for loan losses between the periods. Total non-performing assets were $2.7 million at December 31, 2019, a decrease of $0.4 million, or 13.9%, from $3.1 million at December 31, 2018. Non-performing loans decreased $0.6 million and foreclosed and repossessed assets increased $0.2 million during 2019. The decrease in the non-performing loans was primarily related to a $1.3 million non-performing loan relationship in the manufacturing industry that was reclassified as an accruing loan and a $0.6 million loan in the trucking industry that was reclassified as non-accruing during the year.

A reconciliation of the allowance for loan losses for 2019 and 2018 is summarized as follows:

(in thousands) 2019 2018 Balance beginning of period $ 8,686 $ 9,311 Provision (1,216 ) (649 ) Charge offs: Commercial (880 ) (270 ) Consumer (107 ) (226 ) Single family (1 ) (24 ) Recoveries 2,082 544 Balance at December 31, $ 8,564 $ 8,686

Non-Interest Income and Expense

Non-interest income was $8.5 million for the year ended December 31, 2019, an increase of $0.8 million, or 9.6%, from $7.7 million for the year ended December 31, 2018. Gain on sales of loans increased $0.8 million between the periods primarily because of an increase in single family loan sales. Other non-interest income increased $0.1 million due primarily to an increase in the gains recognized on equity securities between the periods. Loan servicing fees increased slightly due to an increase in single family loan servicing fees earned between the periods. These increases were partially offset by a decrease of $0.2 million in fees and service charges due to a decrease in commitment fees and late charges earned on loans between the periods.

Non-interest expense was $27.1 million for the year ended December 31, 2019, an increase of $1.7 million, or 6.8%, from $25.4 million for the year ended December 31, 2018. Compensation and benefits expense increased $0.9 million primarily because of annual salary increases, the opening of a new branch location, and an increase in the compensation paid as a result of the increased mortgage loan production between the periods. Professional services expense increased $0.4 million between the periods due primarily to an increase in legal expenses relating to a bankruptcy litigation claim. Other non-interest expense increased $0.2 million due to an increase in mortgage loan servicing expenses because of the increase in serviced loans that were refinanced between the periods. Occupancy and equipment costs increased $0.1 million between the periods due to an increase in depreciation and maintenance costs.



Income tax expense was $3.3 million for the year ended December 31, 2019, an increase of $0.4 million from $2.9 million for the year ended December 31, 2018. Income tax expense increased between the periods because of an increase in the effective tax rate. The effective tax rate increased primarily because of a change in the tax deductibility of certain expenses between the periods.

Return on Assets and Equity

Return on average assets (annualized) for 2019 was 1.05%, compared to 1.14% for 2018. Return on average equity (annualized) was 8.74% for 2019, compared to 9.88% for 2018. Book value per share at December 31, 2019 was $19.13, compared to $17.19 at December 31, 2018.

Annual Meeting

HMN announced that its 2020 annual meeting of shareholders will be held at the Rochester Golf and Country Club in Rochester, Minnesota on Tuesday, April 28, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. CDT.

General Information

HMN Financial, Inc. and the Bank are headquartered in Rochester, Minnesota. Home Federal Savings Bank operates twelve full service offices in Minnesota located in Albert Lea, Austin, Eagan, Kasson, La Crescent, Owatonna, Rochester (4), Spring Valley and Winona, one full service office in Marshalltown, Iowa, and one full service office in Pewaukee, Wisconsin. The Bank also operates a loan origination office located in Sartell, Minnesota.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are often identified by such forward-looking terminology as “expect,” “intend,” “look,” “believe,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “project,” “seek,” “may,” “will,” “would,” “could,” “should,” “trend,” “target,” and “goal” or similar statements or variations of such terms and include, but are not limited to, those relating to growing our core deposit relationships and loan balances, enhancing the financial performance of our core banking operations, maintaining credit quality, maintaining net interest margins, reducing non-performing assets, and generating improved financial results (including profitability); the adequacy and amount of available liquidity and capital resources to the Bank; the Company’s liquidity and capital requirements; our expectations for core capital and our strategies and potential strategies for maintenance thereof; improvements in loan production; changes in the size of the Bank’s loan portfolio; the amount of the Bank’s non-performing assets and the appropriateness of the allowance therefor; anticipated future levels of the provision for loan losses; future losses on non-performing assets; the amount and composition of interest-earning assets; the amount of yield enhancements relating to non-accruing and purchased loans; the amount and composition of non-interest and interest-bearing liabilities; the availability of alternate funding sources; the payment of dividends by HMN; the future outlook for the Company; the amount of deposits that will be withdrawn from checking and money market accounts and how the withdrawn deposits will be replaced; the projected changes in net interest income based on rate shocks; the range that interest rates may fluctuate over the next twelve months; the net market risk of interest rate shocks; the future outlook for the issuer of the trust preferred securities held by the Bank; the anticipated results of litigation and our assessment of the impact on our financial statements; the ability of the Bank to pay dividends to HMN; the ability to remain well capitalized; the impact of new accounting pronouncements; and compliance by the Bank with regulatory standards generally (including the Bank’s status as “well-capitalized”) and other supervisory directives or requirements to which the Company or the Bank are or may become expressly subject, specifically, and possible responses of the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC), Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System (FRB), the Bank, and the Company to any failure to comply with any such regulatory standard, directive or requirement.

A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company’s assumptions and expectations. These include but are not limited to the adequacy and marketability of real estate and other collateral securing loans to borrowers; federal and state regulation and enforcement; possible legislative and regulatory changes, including changes to regulatory capital rules; the ability of the Bank to comply with other applicable regulatory capital requirements; enforcement activity of the OCC and FRB in the event of our non-compliance with any applicable regulatory standard or requirement; adverse economic, business and competitive developments such as continued shrinking interest margins, reduced collateral values, deposit outflows, changes in credit or other risks posed by the Company’s loan and investment portfolios; changes in costs associated with traditional and alternate funding sources, including changes in collateral advance rates and policies of the Federal Home Loan Bank (FHLB); technological, computer-related or operational difficulties; results of litigation; reduced demand for financial services and loan products; changes in accounting policies and guidelines, or monetary and fiscal policies of the federal government or tax laws; domestic and international economic developments; the Company’s access to and adverse changes in securities markets; the market for credit related assets; the future operating results, financial condition, cash flow requirements and capital spending priorities of the Company and the Bank; the availability of internal and, as required, external sources of funding; our ability to attract and retain employees; or other significant uncertainties. Additional factors that may cause actual results to differ from the Company’s assumptions and expectations include those set forth in the Company’s most recent filings on Forms 10-K and 10-Q with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements are qualified by, and should be considered in conjunction with, such cautionary statements. For additional discussion of the risks and uncertainties applicable to the Company, see the “Risk Factors” sections of the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018 and Part II, Item 1A of its subsequently filed quarterly reports on Form 10-Q.

All statements in this press release, including forward-looking statements, speak only as of the date they are made, and we undertake no duty to update any of the forward-looking statements after the date of this press release.

(Three pages of selected consolidated financial information are included with this release.)

HMN FINANCIAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Consolidated Balance Sheets December 31, December 31, (Dollars in thousands) 2019 2018 (unaudited) Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 44,399 20,709 Securities available for sale: Mortgage-backed and related securities (amortized cost $54,777 and $8,159) 54,851 8,023 Other marketable securities (amortized cost $52,751 and $73,222) 52,741 71,836 107,592 79,859 Equity securities 167 121 Loans held for sale 3,606 3,444 Loans receivable, net 596,392 586,688 Accrued interest receivable 2,251 2,356 Real estate, net 580 414 Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost 854 867 Mortgage servicing rights, net 2,172 1,855 Premises and equipment, net 10,515 9,635 Goodwill 802 802 Core deposit intangible 156 255 Prepaid expenses and other assets 6,451 2,668 Deferred tax asset, net 1,702 2,642 Total assets $ 777,639 712,315 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Deposits $ 673,870 623,352 Accrued interest payable 420 346 Customer escrows 2,413 1,448 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 8,288 4,022 Total liabilities 684,991 629,168 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders’ equity: Serial-preferred stock: ($.01 par value) authorized 500,000 shares; issued 0 0 0 Common stock ($.01 par value): authorized 16,000,000 shares; issued 9,128,662 91 91 Additional paid-in capital 40,365 40,090 Retained earnings, subject to certain restrictions 107,547 99,754 Accumulated other comprehensive loss 46 (1,096 ) Unearned employee stock ownership plan shares (1,643 ) (1,836 ) Treasury stock, at cost 4,284,840 and 4,292,838 shares (53,758 ) (53,856 ) Total stockholders’ equity 92,648 83,147 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 777,639 712,315











HMN FINANCIAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income Three Months Ended

Year Ended December 31, December 31, (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) 2019 2018 2019 2018 (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) Interest income: Loans receivable $ 7,190 7,310 29,787 28,535 Securities available for sale: Mortgage-backed and related 197 49 343 197 Other marketable 252 296 1,157 1,138 Other 222 142 603 511 Total interest income 7,861 7,797 31,890 30,381 Interest expense: Deposits 914 650 3,332 2,231 Advances and other borrowings 0 0 7 2 Total interest expense 914 650 3,339 2,233 Net interest income 6,947 7,147 28,551 28,148 Provision for loan losses 236 (167 ) (1,216 ) (649 ) Net interest income after provision for loan losses 6,711 7,314 29,767 28,797 Non-interest income: Fees and service charges 795 909 3,100 3,330 Loan servicing fees 321 314 1,278 1,255 Gain on sales of loans 1,106 483 2,941 2,095 Other 294 242 1,136 1,034 Total non-interest income 2,516 1,948 8,455 7,714 Non-interest expense: Compensation and benefits 4,163 3,652 15,659 14,728 Occupancy and equipment 1,158 1,062 4,442 4,304 Data processing 338 331 1,263 1,270 Professional services 492 264 1,573 1,137 Other 1,193 997 4,168 3,948 Total non-interest expense 7,344 6,306 27,105 25,387 Income before income tax expense 1,883 2,956 11,117 11,124 Income tax expense 647 604 3,324 2,888 Net income 1,236 2,352 7,793 8,236 Other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax 67 601 1,142 (69 ) Comprehensive income available to common

shareholders $



1,303



2,953



8,935



8,167 Basic earnings per share $ 0.27 0.51 1.69 1.89 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.27 0.51 1.68 1.71







HMN FINANCIAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Selected Consolidated Financial Information (unaudited) Three Months Ended Year Ended SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA: December 31, December 31, (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) 2019 2018 2019 2018 I. OPERATING DATA: Interest income $ 7,861 7,797 31,890 30,381 Interest expense 914 650 3,339 2,233 Net interest income 6,947 7,147 28,551 28,148 II. AVERAGE BALANCES: Assets (1) 768,860 723,988 738,908 723,514 Loans receivable, net 585,086 587,623 589,520 586,664 Mortgage-backed and related securities (1) 91,940 79,204 82,383 79,377 Interest-earning assets (1) 733,431 698,060 706,542 698,373 Interest-bearing liabilities 667,103 636,267 641,239 635,981 Equity (1) 92,631 83,005 89,122 83,331 III. PERFORMANCE RATIOS: (1) Return on average assets (annualized) 0.64 % 1.29 % 1.05 % 1.14 % Interest rate spread information: Average during period 3.71 4.02 3.99 4.00 End of period 3.66 4.02 3.66 4.02 Net interest margin 3.76 4.06 4.04 4.03 Ratio of operating expense to average total assets (annualized) 3.79 3.46 3.67 3.51 Return on average common equity (annualized) 5.29 11.24 8.74 9.88 Efficiency 77.61 69.34 73.25 70.79 December 31, December 31, 2019 2018 IV. EMPLOYEE DATA: Number of full time equivalent employees 181 182 V. ASSET QUALITY: Total non-performing assets $ 2,661 3,092 Non-performing assets to total assets 0.34 % 0.43 % Non-performing loans to total loans receivable, net 0.35 % 0.46 % Allowance for loan losses $ 8,564 8,686 Allowance for loan losses to total assets 1.10 % 1.22 % Allowance for loan losses to total loans

receivable, net 1.44



% 1.48



% Allowance for loan losses to non-performing loans 411.45 % 324.27 % VI. BOOK VALUE PER COMMON SHARE: Book value per common share $ 19.13 17.19 Year Ended Year Ended Dec 31, 2019 Dec 31, 2018 VII. CAPITAL RATIOS: Stockholders’ equity to total assets, at end of period 11.91 % 11.67 % Average stockholders’ equity to average assets (1) 12.06 11.52 Ratio of average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities (1) 110.18 109.81 Home Federal Savings Bank regulatory capital ratios: Common equity tier 1 capital ratio 13.21 13.26 Tier 1 capital leverage ratio 10.89 11.00 Tier 1 capital ratio 13.21 13.26 Risk-based capital 14.46 14.52 (1) Average balances were calculated based upon amortized cost without the market value impact of ASC 320.





