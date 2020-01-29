Pianist Alexei Volodin Joins InterHarmony Festival Series in Italy in July

Alexei Volodin, piano, Andrey Baranov, violin, Misha Quint, cello, perform Schubert and Ravel Trios at InterHarmony International Music Festival in Italy in July of 2020. Alexei Volodin, piano, performs Schubert and Ravel Trios at the InterHarmony International Music Festival at Italy in July. Alexei Volodin performs and gives a masterclass at the InterHarmony Festival in Italy in July.

BOCA RATON, FLORIDA, USA, January 29, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- A concert program with Schubert's B-Flat Major Trio and Ravel's Piano Trio means only one thing: fireworks. That is exactly what will be happening on July 8th, when pianist Alexei Volodin, violinist Andrey Baranov, cellist Misha Quint perform at the InterHarmony International Music Festival in Acqui Terme, Piedmont, Italy. For more information, visit https://www.interharmony.com/ ABOUT THE ARTISTSParticipation of piano virtuoso ALEXEI VOLODIN at InterHarmony will be one of the most awaited events of this summer. Acclaimed for his highly sensitive touch and technical brilliance, Alexei Volodin is in demand by orchestras at the highest level. He possesses an extraordinarily diverse repertoire, from Beethoven and Brahms through Tchaikovsky, Prokofiev, Scriabin to Gershwin and Shchedrin. Volodin regularly appears in recital and has performed in venues such as Wigmore Hall, Wiener Konzerthaus, Amsterdam Concertgebouw, LSO St. Luke’s, Barcelona’s Palau de la Música and Mariinsky Theatre. He has appeared in Sydney Symphony Orchestra, Sinfonica di Milano Giuseppe Verdi, St. Petersburg Philharmonic, Orchestre symphonique de Montréal, Mariinsky Orchestra, and Polish National Radio Symphony Orchestra. Besides performing in an eloquent trio evening, he will give a piano masterclass.Violinist ANDREY BARANOV appeared with leading international orchestras including Vienna Symphony Orchestra, Montreal Simphony Orchesra, Luxembourg Philharmonic, Mahler Chamber Orchestra, Brussels Philharmonic, National Orchestra of Belgium, MusicAeterna Orchestra, St-Petersburg Philharmonic, Mariinsky Theatre Orchestra, Sendai Philharmonic, Royal Phiharmonic London, and SWR Stuttgart Symphony Orchestra.Russian-born cellist MISHA QUINT, has appeared with such celebrated orchestras as the New York Chamber Symphony, Brooklyn Philharmonic, the London Soloists Chamber Orchestra at Queen Elizabeth Hall, Leningrad Philharmonic Orchestra, Moscow State Symphony Orchestra, Leningrad State Orchestra, National Irish Symphony, the Orquestra Sinfônica do Teatro Nacional do Brasilia. Quint is Founder and Music Director of IIMF. Recent and future highlights include concerts in Italy and Germany with Nikolaj Szeps-Znaider, Guy Braunstein, Alexei Volodin, Saleem Ashkar, Daniel Stewart, Oliver Weder, and Andrey Baranov.ABOUT INTERHARMONYINTERNATIONAL MUSIC FESTIVALInterHarmonyInternational Music Festival takes place each summer in Acqui Terme, Piedmont, Italy, and Sulzbach-Rosenberg, Bavaria, Germany. It combines multiple concerts of world-renowned soloists and chamber musicians, at the same time providing intensive study programs for young musicians, helping them to climb the steps to world stages of classical music. As part of the Outstanding Guest Artist Series, participants will be brought together with some of classical music’s brightest lights, who will perform and give masterclasses.

