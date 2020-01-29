CBD Unlimited, Inc. (OTC: EDXC)formerly Endexx Corporation is pleased to announce the Company's exclusive interview at Nasdaq MarketSite, NYC Feb. 5, 2020

CAVE CREEK, AZ, UNITED STATES, January 29, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Breaking CBD Stock News- CBD Unlimited (OTC: EDXC) Announces Interview at Nasdaq MarketSite February 5th @CBDUnlimited_(Investorideas.com Newswire) Breaking CBD/Cannabis stock news from Investorideas.com - CBD Unlimited, Inc. (OTC: EDXC), formerly known as Endexx Corporation, a provider of innovative phytonutrient-based food and nutritional products, is pleased to announce the Company has been invited for an exclusive interview taking place at the Nasdaq MarketSite in Times Square, New York City on Wednesday, February 5th, 2020.Mr. Todd Davis, CBD Unlimited’s Chairman and CEO, will be addressing the Company’s recent business developments and rapid growth of the CBD market. Once recorded, the interview will be released and immediately accessible to the public. This interview comes quickly after the Company’s new product suite launch and announcements of news related to additional international markets.“We are thrilled to have the opportunity to share our recent developments and outlook for 2020 at the Nasdaq MarketSite in New York City,” commented Todd Davis, CEO and Chairman of CBD Unlimited. “2019 proved to be a tremendous year for our Company and we look forward to updating our audience on several new initiatives. Our team continues to cohesively exceed expectations while innovating new products and delivering to our customers. We look forward to sharing our updates directly from one of the top exchanges in the world right in the heart of New York City.”About CBD Unlimited, Inc.CBD Unlimited, Inc. develops and distributes all-natural CBD products derived from cannabis sativa plant (Hemp), containing less than 0.3% THC. Its products range from oils, capsules, topicals, and pet products, all with the shared purpose of therapeutic and pain relief for humans and pets. Phyto-Bites are CBD soft chews for animal use that are formulated to promote health and support the reduction of separation anxiety, pain, and inflammation. The science behind these products involves over half a decade of research and experiments in order to protect the accuracy in dosage and delivery of absorption per each serving.In the interest of providing conformity with federal and state mandates, the company has incorporated the “Gorilla-Tek” platform into its business practices. The Gorilla-Tek platform is the first standardized hardware agnostic and software solution that tracks high-risk, high-shrink regulated, and restricted products maintained under federal/state/local compliance. The platform provides asset protection, inventory management, compliance and an “end of sale” technology integration. Based on principles developed by the pharmacological industry, the integrated "Gorilla-Tek" platform is tremendously efficient as it provides up-to-the-minute accounting and product details. Gorilla-Tek increases productivity, while reducing costs for retailers and costs in time for customers.Website: www.cbdunlimited.com Contact:
For further investor and media information, contact:
CBD Unlimited, Inc.
Todd Davis
Chairman & CEO
Todd@cbdunlimited.com
480-595-6900 Original content created by investorideas is protected by copyright laws other than syndication rights. Our site does not make recommendations for purchases or sale of stocks, services or products. Nothing on our sites should be construed as an offer or solicitation to buy or sell products or securities. All investing involves risk and possible losses. This site is currently compensated for news publication and distribution, social media and marketing, content creation and more. Disclosure is posted for each compensated news release, content published /created if required but otherwise the news was not compensated for and was published for the sole interest of our readers and followers. Contact management and IR of each company directly regarding specific questions. 



