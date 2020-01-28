Global Collagen Market is Expected to Reach USD 7.28 Billion by 2025 : Fior Markets

Global Collagen Market by Source (Bovine, Poultry, Marine, Porcine, Marine, Others), Product, Applications, Region, Global Industry Analysis, Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2018 to 2025

/EIN News/ -- Newark, NJ, Jan. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the report published by Fior Markets, the global collagen market is expected to grow from USD 4.16 Billion in 2017 to USD 7.28 Billion by 2025 at a CAGR of 7.25% during the forecast period 2018-2025.

Rising geriatric population in developed parts of the world, advancement in drug delivery systems and minimally invasive surgeries, increasing use of collagen in the fields of anti-ageing treatments, cosmetics & hair care and development of healthcare facilities in developing countries are the factors driving the collagen market.

Collagen is a protein made up of amino-acids: glycine, proline, hydroxyproline, and arginine, all of which help our body's connective tissue, skin, hair, nails, as well as gut health stay as healthy as possible. Collagen accounts for nearly 33% of protein composition of human body. Therefore in recent times use of collagen in wound healing treatments, cosmetic surgeries, anti-ageing treatments, nutritional supplements and hair care products has seen a tremendous growth. Collagen has many functionalities including providing the skin with structure and strengthening of bones. As collagen constitutes one third of human body’s protein structure it has found wide ranging applications in the fields of healthcare, food and beverages and cosmetics industry. Due to increasing awareness among people about their health and especially emphasis on healthy ageing among the elderly has created a steady demand for collagen in form of food supplements. Thus as per capita disposable income rise around the world is expected to generate an increasing demand for collagen.

Increasing per capita income and improvement in healthcare facilities as well as awareness regarding health has prompted a huge demand for collagen worldwide on account its application value. Rising geriatric population around world and advancement of novel drug delivery systems are providing a major fillip to the market whereas risk of disease transfer, stringent regulations pertaining food additives are proving to be the major restraining factors for global collagen market.

Key players operating in the global collagen market include Koninklijke DSM N.V., Matrix, CONNOILS LLC, Advanced BioMatrix Inc., Rousselot BV, Cargill Inc., Gelita AG, Aneva Derma, Ewald-Gelatine GmbH, Skinade, Lapi Gelatin, Italgelatine SpA, Weishardt Group, Tessenderlo Group, Danish Crown A/S, Darling Ingredients among others.

To better cope with the increased competition companies are expanding their horizons with launching their innovative products in untapped markets. For example, Rousselot BV in 2018 for the first time launched its Peptan IIm- a hydrolyzed collagen Type II matrix specifically designed to support joint health in South American market.

To meet up the ever rising demand for collagen head on most of the firms are choosing the path of expanding their existing production capacities. For instance GELITA, one of the world's leading providers of collagens and proteins, invested 10.4 million euros in 2016 in their Eberbach plant in Germany for the construction of ultra-modern facilities.

Marine Collagen market to expand at an 8.86% CAGR in 2018-2025



The source segment is classified into bovine, porcine, poultry, marine and others. Bovine source segment led the global collagen market in 2017 with 37.32% of total revenue for being relatively cheaper and abundant. On account of its superior quality in terms of absorption, market for marine collagen is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.86% over the forecasted period.

Gelatin segment dominated with USD 1.70 billion revenue in 2017

Product segment is divided into gelatin, hydrolysed collagen, Native collagen and others. Gelatin is urilized as a thickener and food stabilizer in food industry. On account of rising demand for processed food worldwide guided gelatin segment in clocking USD 1.70 billion in 2017. Hydrolysed segment is expected to grow at an impressive pace owing to its applications in skincare and beauty care segments.

Healthcare segment led the demand with 46.19% of total revenues in 2017

Applications are segmented into food and beverages, healthcare, cosmetics and others. Due to its plethora of applications in healthcare demand for collagen is ever on the rise. Collagen is utilized for cosmetic, orthopedic, wound healing and other such surgeries. Thus healthcare segment led the demand with 46.19% of total market revenues in 2017. The food and beverage segment is also expected to witness an impressive pace at a CAGR of 9.73% on account of increasing demand for collagen-based nutritional supplements, especially from the geriatric population.

Regional Segment Analysis of the Collagen Market

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan India, Rest of APAC)

South America (Brazil and Rest of South America)

Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA)

The regions analyzed for the market include North America, Europe, South America, Asia Pacific, and Middle East and Africa. Europe led the global market for collagen in 2017 with 35.13% of total volume followed closely by North America with 30.61%. Europe and North America lead the market in demand for collagen on account of their well-established food processing sector. The consumer being more aware and health-conscious is leading to be a major driving factor. Cutting edge healthcare facilities and wide use of advanced medicines is boosting the demand for collagen in the region. Asia Pacific region is expected to make rapid progress at the highest CAGR of 9.19% among all the regions on account of improvement in lifestyle changes triggered by rising per capita income-generating demand for processed food and dietary supplements. Improvement in healthcare facilities and the rise of medical tourism in the region is also expected to be huge propelling factor.

About the report:

The global Collagen market is analysed on the basis of value (USD Billion), volume (Kilotons), consumption (Kilotons), imports (Kilotons) and exports (Kilotons). All the segments have been analyzed on global, regional and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each segment. The report offers an in-depth analysis of driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining the key insight of the market. The study includes porter’s five forces model, attractiveness analysis, raw material analysis, supply, demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution and marketing channels analysis.

