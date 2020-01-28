THE LINCOLN PROJECT RELEASES NEW VIDEO: MARTHA MCSALLY, TRUMP HACK

The Lincoln Project is holding politicians accountable who have failed in their duty to uphold and defend the Constitution

WASHINGTON, DC, US, January 28, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Today, The Lincoln Project ( www.lincolnproject.us ) released its fourth digital video, “Martha McSally, Trump Hack” highlighting Martha McSally and Donald Trump’s sycophantic relationship.“Martha McSally is known for being a Trump hack,” said Jennifer Horn, spokesperson for The Lincoln Project. “But Arizona is known for strong, independent leadership from principled leaders like John McCain and Barry Goldwater. Arizonans clearly see who Martha McSally truly is—an unprincipled and unelected Trump hack.”Sen. McSally is currently trying to hold onto her unelected Senate seat as Democrat Mark Kelly consistently polls above her. In 2018, she was appointed to serve in Sen. John McCain’s seat when interim Sen. Jon Kyl retired in 2019.The Lincoln Project is working to defeat Donald Trump and those candidates who have abandoned their constitutional oaths, regardless of party.To learn more about The Lincoln Project, join our efforts, and make a contribution go to www.lincolnproject.us ###Paid for by The Lincoln Project.Not authorized by any candidate or candidate’s committee.

Martha McSally, Trump Hack



