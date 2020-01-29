Sun safety knowledge of public-school students in San Antonio, TX

SKIN: The Journal of Cutaneous Medicine®, A Survey Based Study on the Sun Safety Knowledge of Students Attending Public Schools in San Antonio, TX

The study results clearly demonstrate that students improved their knowledge regarding sun damage and protection by listening to the presentation…” — Venkata Anish Guda, BS and Sandra Osswald, MD

NEW YORK CITY, NY, USA, January 29, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- The majority of sun exposure occurs before the age of 18, however there is minimal education provided to children and adolescents regarding sun damage and protection. With 1 in 5 Americans developing skin cancer in their lifetimes, it is important to address this issue at a young age.A new article published today in SKIN: The Journal of Cutaneous Medicineexplores this concerning lack of knowledge in elementary school students and ways to protect themselves from the sun and lower their risk of future skin cancer.Venkata Anish Guda, BS and Sandra Osswald, MD at UT Health San Antonio evaluated 3rd and 5th grade students sun damage and protection knowledge. A 1-hour presentation was given to students as well as a pretest and posttest. The test assessed how much the students had learned from the presentation, if they currently protect themselves from the sun, and whether they use sunscreen.“The study results clearly demonstrate that students improved their knowledge regarding sun damage and protection by listening to the presentation…There is also a limited number of students that always use sunscreen” reported Guda and Osswald in this study.The authors noted that “Therefore, it is imperative that children, parents, and teachers continue to be educated…”SKIN: The Journal of Cutaneous Medicineis a peer-reviewed online medical journal that is the official journal of The National Society for Cutaneous Medicine. The mission of SKIN is to provide an enhanced and accelerated route to disseminate new dermatologic knowledge for all aspects of cutaneous disease.For more details please visit www.jofskin.org or contact jofskin@gmail.com.(DOI: 10.25251/skin.4.1.5 Editors Note: Please see the article for additional information, including other authors, author contributions and affiliations, financial disclosures, funding and support, etc.



