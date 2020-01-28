Syncora Holdings Ltd. Announces Approval of Plan of Liquidation and Merger at Special General Meeting

/EIN News/ -- HAMILTON, Bermuda, Jan. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Syncora Holdings Ltd. (“Company”) announced that at today’s Special General Meeting, shareholders approved the Board’s recommendation to adopt the Company’s Plan of Liquidation. Over 99% of the shareholders that attended the Special General Meeting in person or by proxy voted in favor of the Plan of Liquidation.



Shareholders also approved the Board's recommendation to merge Syncora Holdings US Inc. into Syncora Holdings Ltd. Over 99% of the shareholders that attended the Special General Meeting in person or by proxy voted in favor of the Merger.

The Company also announced that a distribution of $415 million or $4.767 per share will be made to shareholders of record as of January 29, 2020. The distribution will be made on January 31, 2020.

Following the Special General Meeting Michael P. Esposito, Jr., Frederick Arnold, Robert Mills, Robert Strong, and Robert Lichten resigned from the Company’s Board of Directors.

About Syncora Holdings Ltd.

Syncora Holdings Ltd. (OTC: SYCRF) is a Bermuda-domiciled holding company. For additional information, please visit www.shlholdings.com .

Contacts

Scott Beinhacker

Syncora Holdings Ltd.

(212) 478-3699

investorrelations@shlholdings.com



