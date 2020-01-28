Reno Is Getting An Exciting New Opportunity To Dress Up And Give Back

A Night Out in Reno (NOIR) is a Black Tie Event benefiting STEP2, being held on March 28th, 2020, at the Reno Ballroom.

RENO, NV, UNITED STATES, January 28, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A Night out in Reno (NOIR) will be elegant, yet tantalizing. This will be a night Reno will never want to end. It is a night to dress up, dance, be thrilled, entertained, laugh, give back and relax, all while surrounding yourself with Reno's finest individuals.

The event is being held at the Reno Ballroom on March 28th, 2020 and is benefiting STEP2, a local non-profit that provides gender-specific long-term treatment services for substance use disorders, domestic violence intervention and education, and trauma service.

“We are thrilled to have been chosen as the beneficiary of this exciting new event for Reno,” says Mari Hutchinson, CEO of STEP2. “Not only will this be a night to remember, event-goers will also be supporting STEP2 in our mission to provide valuable resources to local families in need.”

This custom production will have Reno's greatest cirque performers mixed with endless entertainment. Attendees can stop by and engage new (and old) friends in basketball, get tricked by a magician, dance a tune on a life size floor piano, enjoy a silent disco, people watch in the Oasis, sneak away to the beverage gardens and much, much more!

“A favorite quote of mine is ‘How old would we be, if we didn't know how old we were’. We are all growing up so fast, so let's build the best memories while doing so,” says Chad Grayot, A Night Out in Reno’s Event Organizer. “Let’s dress up, connect, enjoy performances, play games, dance, all while benefiting an organization that is dedicated to changing lives.”

A limited number of tickets will be available for the VIP pre-party (5:30 pm to 7 pm) which will include a culinary experience of tray passed hors d’oeuvres crafted by Reno’s top chefs and served by white gloved attendants, special drinks, early access to the event and a gift. General admission to the event will start at 7 pm.

For more information and to purchase tickets, please visit anightoutinreno.com.

About NOIR

A Night Out in Reno (NOIR) is a Black Tie Event benefiting STEP2, being held on March 28th, 2020, at the Reno Ballroom. Enjoy dressing up with endless entertainment, games, beer and drink gardens, performances, dancing, beverages included, giveaways, and more. More information available at anightoutinreno.com.

About STEP2

STEP2 is a comprehensive residential and out-patient treatment program that provides women struggling to overcome substance abuse disorders, poverty and family violence the opportunity to rebuild their lives. Information about STEP2 is available on the company’s website and social media, which can be accessed via STEP2Reno.org.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.