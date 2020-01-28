International Money Express, Inc. Announces Hiring of Chief Information Officer

Max Leiva Named as New Chief Information Officer

/EIN News/ -- MIAMI, Jan. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ: IMXI), a leading money remittance services company focused primarily on the Latin America and Caribbean corridor, today announced that Max Leiva has joined the company as its Chief Information Officer, reporting directly to Intermex COO Joseph Aguilar. Mr. Leiva joins the firm from SES, the world’s leading Satellite Company, where he was focused on building innovative digital Satellite solutions to create revenue growth in the U.S. and Latin American regions.



“We are thrilled to have Max join the team and look forward to him developing solutions that provide excellent customer and agent experiences,” said Intermex CEO Bob Lisy. Intermex COO Joseph Aguilar added, “Max brings a track record of success in both infrastructure technology, as well as customer and agent-facing UI. These skills and experiences are perfectly suited to help us achieve our goals in the years ahead.”

Mr. Leiva comes to Intermex with more than 30 years’ experience in the Technology sector. Prior to his time at SES, Mr. Leiva was the Americas CIO for Brightstar, a Softbank company, where he introduced digital platforms to service new business with its customers Apple and Sprint. Prior to joining Brightstar, Mr. Leiva held various roles at Millicom International Cellular (Tigo), most recently as the Global CTO where he focused on building mobile and fixed networks and software applications for servicing new business in Latin America, Africa, and Asia. Mr. Leiva received his Bachelors of Science degree in Electrical Engineering from Virginia Tech, and his MBA from Pontificia Universidad Catolica de Chile.

About International Money Express, Inc.

At International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ: IMXI), the customer is at the center of everything we do. We use proprietary technology that enables consumers to send money primarily from the United States to 17 countries in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Mexico and Guatemala, and four countries in Africa. We offer the electronic movement of money to our customers through our network of sending and paying agents and company-operated stores located in all 50 states, the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico, and throughout Latin America and the Caribbean. Our services are also available digitally through intermexonline.com. We were founded in 1994 and are headquartered in Miami, Florida with offices in Puebla, Mexico, and Guatemala City, Guatemala.

Safe Harbor Compliance Statement for Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement except as required by law. These statements are based on management’s current expectations and beliefs and are subject to a number of trends and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements, many of which are beyond the Company’s control. The Company can give no assurance that its expectations will be attained. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements contained in this press release. Actual results may differ materially from historical results or those anticipated or predicted by the Company’s forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including, but not limited to, the risks and uncertainties identified in the Company’s periodic filings filed with the SEC, including the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018 and the Company’s Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q for the quarters ended June 30,2019 and September 30, 2019.

Investor Relations:

Sloan Bohlen, Solebury Trout

tel: 305-671-8056

investors@intermexonline.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.