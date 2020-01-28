Establishment Labs Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Shares

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Jan. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: ESTA) (the “Company”), a medical technology company focused on Women’s Health – initially in the breast aesthetics and reconstruction market – today announced that it has commenced a public offering of approximately $55,000,000 of its common shares, to be sold by the Company in a registered public offering. The Company expects to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to $8,250,000 of additional common shares. The offering is subject to market conditions, and there can be no assurance as to whether or when the offering may be completed, or as to the actual size or terms of the offering.



The Company intends to use the net proceeds from this offering, together with its existing cash, to fund growth initiatives, including the expansion of its manufacturing facilities, market development activities related thereto, conduct or sponsor clinical studies and trials, and to provide for working capital and other general corporate purposes. The Company may also use a portion of the net proceeds from this offering to expand the sales force and operations, increase research and development activities, obtain regulatory approval to market and sell Motiva Implants in the United States and expand internationally.

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Jefferies LLC, Cowen and Company, LLC, and UBS Investment Bank are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering. PJT Partners Inc. is serving as financial advisor to the Company in connection with the offering.

A shelf registration statement on Form S-3 relating to the public offering of the common shares described above was filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) and became effective on November 22, 2019. A preliminary prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus relating to the offering will be filed with the SEC and will be available on the SEC’s website, located at www.sec.gov. Copies of the preliminary prospectus related to the offering may be obtained from Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 200 West Street, New York, NY 10282, telephone: 1-866-471-2526 or by emailing Prospectus-ny@ny.email.gs.com; Jefferies LLC, Attention: Equity Syndicate Prospectus Department, 520 Madison Avenue, 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10022, by telephone at 877-547-6340 or by email at Prospectus_Department@Jefferies.com; Cowen and Company, LLC, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, Attention: Prospectus Department, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, Attention: Prospectus Department, or by email to PostSaleManualRequests@broadridge.com; or UBS Investment Bank, Attention: Prospectus Department, 1285 Avenue of the Americas, New York, New York 10019, or by telephone at (888) 827-7275 or by e-mail at ol-prospectus-request@ubs.com.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of that state or jurisdiction.

About Establishment Labs

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ESTA) is a global medical technology company focused on women’s health, initially in the breast aesthetics and reconstruction market, by designing, developing, manufacturing and marketing an innovative portfolio of silicone gel-filled breast implants, branded as Motiva Implants®, the centerpiece of the MotivaImagine® platform.

Investor Relations

Jeremy Feffer

LifeSci Advisors, LLC

212-915-2568

jeremy@lifesciadvisors.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.