Adverum Biotechnologies to Present Additional Data from the OPTIC Phase 1 Trial with ADVM-022 Intravitreal Gene Therapy in Wet AMD at the Angiogenesis, Exudation, and Degeneration 2020 Meeting

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Jan. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: ADVM), a clinical-stage gene therapy company targeting unmet medical needs in ocular and rare diseases, today announced the presentation of 24-week data from the second cohort of patients (n=6; 2 x 1011 vg/eye) as well as an update from the first cohort of patients (n=6; 6 x 1011 vg/eye) in the OPTIC Phase1 clinical trial of ADVM-022 intravitreal gene therapy in wet AMD at the Angiogenesis, Exudation, and Degeneration 2020 Meeting.

Oral Presentation Details: Event: Angiogenesis, Exudation, and Degeneration 2020 Meeting Title: Phase1 Study of Intravitreal Gene Therapy with ADVM-022 for Neovascular AMD (OPTIC Trial) Session: Session VII: Treatments for Neovascularization in AMD and ROP Date: February 8, 2020 Time: 2:28 pm EST Location: Mandarin Oriental Hotel, Miami, FL Speaker: David S. Boyer, M.D., senior partner, Retina-Vitreous Associates Medical Group and adjunct clinical professor of ophthalmology with the University of Southern California/Keck School of Medicine in Los Angeles, California.

Adverum plans to issue a press release relating to the presentation and post the presentation on Adverum’s website at www.adverum.com in the Investors section under the Events and Presentations page at the beginning of the data presentation at Angiogenesis.

KOL Event Details:

In addition, Adverum will host an event with expert retinal specialists to discuss the OPTIC data presented at Angiogenesis and the potential opportunity for ADVM-022. The discussion will be held on Sunday, February 9, 2020 beginning at 10:00 am EST. The event will be webcast live from Adverum’s website at www.adverum.com in the Investors section under the Events and Presentations page. A replay of the webcast will be archived and available for replay following the event.

About Adverum Biotechnologies

Adverum Biotechnologies (Nasdaq: ADVM) is a clinical-stage gene therapy company targeting unmet medical needs in serious ocular and rare diseases. Adverum is evaluating its novel gene therapy candidate, ADVM-022, as a one-time, intravitreal injection for the treatment of its lead indication, wet age-related macular degeneration. For more information, please visit www.adverum.com .

Investor and Media Inquiries: Investors: Myesha Lacy Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. mlacy@adverum.com 1-650-649-1257 Media: Cherilyn Cecchini, M.D. LifeSci Communications ccecchini@lifescicomms.com 1-646-876-5196



