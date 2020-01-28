Global Airborne LiDAR Market is Expected to Reach USD 4,022.4 Million by 2025 : Fior Markets

Global Airborne LiDAR Market by Solution (System, Services), Type (Topographic LiDAR, Bathymetric LiDAR), Platform (Fixed Wing Aircraft, Others), Region Global Industry Analysis, Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2018 to 2025

/EIN News/ -- Newark, NJ, Jan. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the report published by Fior Markets, the global Airborne LiDAR market is expected to grow from USD 1,014.6 Million in 2017 to USD 4,022.4 Million by 2025 at a CAGR of 18.8% during the forecast period 2018-2025.

The key contributing factor for the market growth are increasing use of 3D imaging & UAVs in various industries, better performance of LiDAR over conventional sensors, increasing demand for miniaturized micro-electro-mechanical systems (MEMS) sensors and growing implementation of LiDAR in the transportation and logistics activities. A drop in the price-level of drones has also spurred the market.

LiDAR (Light Detection and Ranging) is defined as a device which is mounted on helicopters, drones and others to deliver highly precise terrain data. The LiDAR kept on aircraft releases rapid pulses of laser light at a ground surface. The sensor on the instrument checks the time taken for each pulse to be received back from the ground surface. The airborne LiDAR systems was developed in the mid-1990s, to deliver explicit 3D laser profiling and scanning in contrast to the 2D planimetric remote sensing data. It is mainly used for producing Digital Elevation Model (DEM), Digital Terrain Model (DTM), and Digital Surface Model (DSM). This system are most commonly used in flood modelling, forestry management & planning, pollution modelling, transport planning etc. LiDAR is considered as a revolutionary technology for airborne mapping because of its cost-effectiveness. It provides solution for geospatial data acquisition. LiDAR provides an overall 3D picture of the ground surface which are useful in different domains, such as the development of national guidelines and standards, oil & gas, aerospace & defense, mining industry, and transportation & logistics. Many government organizations across the globe started making huge investment in airborne LiDAR industry systems for defense and civil engineering applications so that the accuracy of operations increases and decreases all the risk factors involved. This is the most effective and efficient technology to collect surface data with high accuracy.

DOWNLOAD FREE SAMPLE REPORT AT ﻿https://www.fiormarkets.com/report-detail/376001/request-sample

Growing demand for miniaturized micro-electro-mechanical systems (MEMS) sensors is the major factor driving the market growth. Rising use of 3D imaging and UAVs in various industries has also propelled the growth of the market. Also, a drop in the price-level of drones and better performance of LiDAR over conventional sensors has also spurred the market demand. But unskilled personals and high cost of the instrument may obstruct the growth of the market. However, growth prospects in GIS applications are too wide which are expected to drive the industry growth in coming years.

Key players operating in the global airborne LiDAR technology include Teledyne Technologies, Airborne Imaging, Saab Group, Faro Technologies, Inc., Leica Geosystems, RIEGL Laser Measurement Systems GmbH, Leica Geosystems, Leosphere SAS, Quanergy Systems, Inc., Raymetrics S.A. Flir Systems, Inc., Firmatek, Merrick & Company, and Lasermap Inc., 3D Laser Mapping Inc among others. To enhance their market position in the global autoimmune treatment market, the key players are now focusing on adopting the strategies such as product innovations, mergers & acquisitions, recent developments, joint venture, collaborations, and partnership.

For instance, in October 2017, AT&S expanded its technical competence by investing around USD 46.8 Million to produce high-frequency PCBs for autonomous driving Platform s at the existing sites in India and Austria.

For instance, in February 2019, Blackmore, a US-based start-up that has developed a Doppler lidar system for guiding autonomous vehicles.

The systems segment held the largest market share of 63.10% in 2017



The solution segment is classified into system and services. The systems segment is dominating the Airborne LiDAR market in 2017. Owing to a high cost of laser sensor and control unit of LiDAR, the system segment is dominating the market.

Topographic LiDAR segment valued around USD 606.73 Million in 2017

Type segment is divided into segments such as topographic LiDAR and bathymetric LiDAR. The topographic LiDAR segment is dominating the market in 2017. Topographic LiDAR is basically used for applications, such as forestry, hydrology, geomorphology, urban planning, landscape ecology, coastal engineering, survey assessments, and volumetric calculations.

Fixed wing aircraft segment held the largest market share of 47.20% in 2017

Platform segment includes fixed wing aircraft, rotary wing aircraft and unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV). Fixed wing aircraft segment is dominating the market in 2017. It mainly covers fixed wing general aviation aircraft which are mainly used commercially to survey, photograph, film, and for freight transport, passengers, and sightseeing, as well as personal use.

Browse full report with TOC at https://www.fiormarkets.com/report/global-airborne-lidar-market-by-solution-system-services-376001.html

Regional Segment Analysis of the Autoimmune Treatment Market

North America (U.S. , Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Rest of the Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan India, Rest of APAC)

South America (Brazil and Rest of South America)

Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA)

The regions analysed for the market include North America, Europe, South America, Asia Pacific, and Middle East and Africa. North America region dominated the global airborne LiDAR market with USD 418.01 Million in 2017 where as the Asia Pacific region is growing rapidly in the market. The North America region is dominating the market due to the growing use of LiDAR in surveying and mapping applications. The USA is likely to remain the growth engine of the region’s market in the foreseeable future. Asia Pacific is rapidly growing region because of the rise in surveying and mapping operations and rising infrastructural development, increased focus on agricultural management, and rise in mining activities in the region.

About the report:

The global Airborne LiDAR technology is analysed on the basis of value (USD Billion), volume (Units), consumption (Units), imports (Units) and exports (Units). All the segments have been analyzed on global, regional and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each segment. The report offers in-depth analysis of driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining the key insight of the market. The study includes porter’s five forces model, attractiveness analysis, raw material analysis, supply, demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution and marketing channels analysis.

For Instant Purchase: https://www.fiormarkets.com/checkout.html?reportid=376001&type=single

Customization of the Report:

The report can be customized as per client requirements. For further queries, you can contact us on sales@fiormarkets.com or +1-201-465-4211. Our executives will be pleased to understand your requirements and offer you the best-suited reports.

About Fior Markets

Fior Markets is a futuristic market intelligence company, helping customers flourish their business strategies and make better decisions using actionable intelligence. With transparent information pool, we meet clients’ objectives, commitments on high standard and targeting possible prospects for SWOT analysis and market research reports. Fior Markets deploys a wide range of regional and global market intelligence research reports including industries like technology, pharmaceutical, consumer goods, food and beverages, chemicals, media, materials and many others. Our Strategic Intelligence capabilities are purposely planned to boost your business extension and elucidate the vigor of diverse industry. We hold distinguished units of highly expert analysts and consultants according to their respective domains. The global market research reports we provide involve both qualitative and quantitative analysis of current market scenario as per the geographical regions segregated and comprehensive performance in different regions with global approach. In addition, our syndicated research reports offer a packaged guide to keep companies abreast of the upcoming major restyle in their domains. Fior Markets facilitates clients with research analysis that are customized to their exact requirements, specifications and challenges, whether it is comprehensive desk research, survey work, composition of multiple methods, in-detailed interviewing or competitive intelligence. Our research experts are experienced in matching the exact personnel and methodology to your business need.

Contact Us

Avinash D

Head of Business Development

Phone: +1-201-465-4211

Email: sales@fiormarkets.com

Web: www.fiormarkets.com

















To Read Top Industries Reports, Visit our Affiliated Website: https://marketandresearch.biz



Related Reports

Global Low Noise Amplifier Market - https://www.fiormarkets.com/report/global-low-noise-amplifier-market-by-frequency-6-376018.html

Global Pico Projector Market - https://www.fiormarkets.com/report/global-pico-projector-market-by-type-embedded-non-embedded-376019.html

Global Printed Electronics Market - https://www.fiormarkets.com/report/global-printed-electronics-market-by-material-substrates-inks-376020.html

Global Fire Control System Market - https://www.fiormarkets.com/report/global-fire-control-system-market-by-system-target-376021.html



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.