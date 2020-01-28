Centennial College Dedicates Centre for Aerospace and Aviation to Bombardier, Celebrates Donation of a Global 7500 Flight Test Vehicle

Centennial College renames their centre for aerospace to The Bombardier Centre for Aerospace and Aviation



Following donation of a CRJ200 aircraft in 2019, Bombardier donates “The Architect” Global 7500 flight test vehicle

Announcements reinforce Bombardier’s partnership with Centennial, further to R&D investment commitments

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Jan. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Following a decade of close collaboration in support of aerospace education, skills training and research and development, Centennial College is pleased to announce today that it is renaming its Centre for Aerospace and Aviation at Downsview Park to “The Bombardier Centre for Aerospace and Aviation” and is receiving a Bombardier Global 7500 flight test vehicle for training purposes.

“As the global demand for aerospace technicians and technologists continues to grow, the strategic advantage of Bombardier and Centennial’s relationship is only amplified,” says Dr. Craig Stephenson, President and CEO, Centennial College. “The commitment of both partners not only aims to support the increasing labour demands of the sector, but also bolsters Ontario’s and Canada’s leadership position in a competitive global sector.”

Known as “The Architect”, the Bombardier Global 7500 business jet (serial number 70004) was the fourth Flight Test Vehicle (FTV4) of the program and was used for interior validation testing. Since its maiden flight on September 28, 2017, the aircraft accumulated approximately 731 flight hours.

Centennial students will receive hands-on experience working on the prototype of the world’s largest and longest-range purpose-built business jet with the industry’s most advanced avionics and airframe features, including high-performance wings. The aircraft will have a permanent spot outside Centennial’s new hangar at its Downsview Park facility, which opened in January 2019.

“Bombardier is proud to continue supporting Centennial College in their mission to prepare the next generation of aerospace professionals. With this Global 7500 aircraft donation, students will receive incomparable hands-on training using the industry’s latest advanced technology,” said Alain Bellemare, President and Chief Executive Officer, Bombardier Inc.

Global 7500 aircraft are assembled at Bombardier’s facility in Toronto, using innovative and cutting-edge technology. The development of the aircraft has positively influenced the Ontario aerospace sector in the past decade, expanding the range of experience and capabilities of engineers, technicians and technologists, as well as mobilizing suppliers.

In February 2019, Bombardier donated a CRJ200 to Centennial College for training purposes and is also providing the college with $150,000 for the completion of its Landing Gear Research project, while extending its existing educational program. The program is expected to train a minimum of 50 individuals for each of the next two years at Centennial’s facility, which serves as the anchor for Toronto’s new aerospace hub, the Downsview Aerospace Innovation and Research (DAIR) Hub.

The Global 7500 FTV4 donation, and the educational value it provides, is possible due to the generosity of suppliers who donated their respective systems: Collins Aerospace for its Avionic suite; Parker Hannifin Corp. for its fly-by wire system; Safran Power Units San Diego for the Auxiliary Power Unit; Woodward Inc. for the rudder pedal; GE Aviation Systems for the Aircraft Health Monitoring Unit; and GE Passport.

About Centennial College

Centennial College is Ontario’s first public college, established in 1966, primarily serving the eastern portion of the Greater Toronto Area through five campuses. It has a record of exemplary teaching, innovative programming and extensive partner-ship building. Centennial offers more than 300 diploma, certificate and degree programs on a full- and part-time basis in business, media, arts, community and consumer services, engineering technology, health care and transportation. The college enrolls more than 26,000 full-time students and 19,000 part-time learners annually.

About Bombardier

With over 68,000 employees, Bombardier is a global leader in the transportation industry, creating innovative and game-changing planes and trains. Our products and services provide world-class transportation experiences that set new standards in passenger comfort, energy efficiency, reliability and safety.

Headquartered in Montreal, Canada, Bombardier has production and engineering sites in 28 countries as well as a broad portfolio of products and services for the business aviation, commercial aviation and rail transportation markets. Bombardier shares are traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange (BBD). In the fiscal year ended December 31, 2018, Bombardier posted revenues of $16.2 billion US. The company is recognized on the 2019 Global 100 Most Sustainable Corporations in the World Index. News and information are available at bombardier.com or follow us on Twitter @Bombardier .

Bombardier, CRJ200 and Global 7500 are registered or unregistered trademarks of Bombardier Inc. or its subsidiaries.

