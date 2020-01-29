Morehouse Group Has Joined Nichols, Cauley & Associates, LLC

Founded over 40 years ago, Nichols, Cauley & Associates, LLC is a full-services public accounting and business advisory firm.

DALTON, GEORGIA, USA, January 29, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Morehouse Group Has Joined Nichols, Cauley & Associates, LLCNichols, Cauley & Associates, LLC (Nichols Cauley) is proud to announce that the Morehouse Group has integrated into Nichols, Cauley & Associates, LLC.This expansion of proficiency and talent will strengthen Nichols Cauley’s core capabilities and enable the firm to enhance services in the area. Team members joining the firm from the Morehouse Group will be moving into the recently renovated portions of Nichols Cauley’s existing Dalton office on West Crawford Street. Penny Carpenter, Jerry Watkins, Karen Clement, Gordon Morehouse and Mark Krueger of the Morehouse Group and Larry Winter, David Scoggins and Kirk Jarrett of Nichols Cauley are pleased to combine their teams, resources and areas of expertise to offer clients a wider array of services from the same team with the same level of engagement and care.This union will greatly expand the Nichols Cauley presence in North Georgia. With locations also in Rome, Calhoun and Canton, the firm is now the largest local practice in this area. With nine offices across Georgia and over 200 team members, Nichols Cauley is recognized as one of the largest 300 firms in the United States by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants Founded over 40 years ago, Nichols, Cauley & Associates, LLC is a full-service public accounting and business advisory firm. The firm is comprised of professionals with expertise in a vast array of industries and practice areas, including business & individual tax, internal & external audit, accounting services, risk management & regulatory compliance, consulting and more.For more information, please visit the company website at www.nicholscauley.com # # #



