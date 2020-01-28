Allied Completes Acquisition of Major Class I Complex in Montréal

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Jan. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX:AP.UN) announced today that it has completed the acquisition of a large and important Class I complex in Montréal, 747 Square-Victoria Street. The property is located in the heart of the International Quarter, a heritage- and amenity-rich area that connects the Downtown Core with Old Montréal. It will enhance Allied’s ability to serve knowledge-based organizations in urban Montréal as it evolves into a primary North American office market for TAMI (tech, advertising, media and information) users.



About Allied

Allied is a leading owner, manager and developer of (i) distinctive urban workspace in Canada’s major cities and (ii) network-dense urban data centres in Toronto that form Canada’s hub for global connectivity. Allied’s business is providing knowledge-based organizations with distinctive urban environments for creativity and connectivity.

