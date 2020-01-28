Consolidated Communications Supports National Cyber Security Alliance as a 2020 Data Privacy Day Champion

Consolidated remains committed to respecting privacy, safeguarding data and providing solutions to help businesses and individuals protect their critical data

/EIN News/ -- MATTOON, Ill., Jan. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ: CNSL), a leading broadband and business communications provider, announces it has signed on as a Champion of Data Privacy Day 2020 , an international effort held annually on Jan. 28 to create awareness about the importance of respecting privacy, safeguarding data and enabling trust. As a Champion, Consolidated Communications recognizes and supports the principle that all organizations share the responsibility of being conscientious stewards of personal information.

“At Consolidated Communications, we are committed to protecting the sensitive information and data of our customers, aligning with the mission of Data Privacy Day to respect and protect privacy, and enable trust,” said Tom White, chief technology officer at Consolidated Communications. “We take our role in protecting our customers’ information seriously. In addition to our extensive internal practices and protocols designed to mitigate cybersecurity risk, we also offer industry-leading products that empower other businesses protect their sensitive customer data and vital business information.”

Data Privacy Day is part of a greater campaign that promotes awareness of the importance of privacy, highlights easy ways to protect personal information and reminds organizations that privacy is critical for businesses. Consolidated Communications joins the growing global effort among nonprofits, academic institutions, corporations, government entities, municipalities and individuals to raise awareness.

“Every business needs to take cyber risk seriously,” added Aaron Reason, director of network security at Consolidated Communications. “Last year, the average cost of a data breach doubled, to more than $8 million. Everyone has a role to play in staying safe online, so we work hard to keep our customers and employees educated with the best security practices to complement a robust network security plan. Even minor breaches with limited exposure take valuable time from IT resources, can directly impact customers, puts intellectual property at risk, and often results in decreased trust and confidence in a company.”

Consolidated Communications has robust security offerings that can help businesses address security concerns and safeguard private customer data, including the Company’s Cloud Secure , On-site Secure and DDoS Mitigation solutions, all backed by Consolidated’s experienced managed security teams.

In North America, the Data Privacy Day initiative is officially led by the National Cyber Security Alliance (NCSA), a nonprofit, public-private partnership dedicated to promoting a safer, more secure and more trusted internet. For more information about getting involved in Data Privacy Day and becoming a Champion, visit staysafeonline.org/data-privacy-day .

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CNSL) is a leading broadband and business communications provider serving consumers, businesses, and wireless and wireline carriers across rural and metro communities and a 23-state service area. Leveraging an advanced fiber network spanning 37,000 fiber route miles, Consolidated Communications offers a wide range of communications solutions, including high-speed Internet, data, phone, security, managed services, cloud services and wholesale, carrier solutions. From our first connection 125 years ago, Consolidated is dedicated to turning technology into solutions, connecting people and enriching how they work and live. Visit www.consolidated.com for more information.

Data Privacy Day began in the United States and Canada in January 2008 as an extension of the Data Protection Day celebration in Europe. Data Protection Day commemorates the Jan. 28, 1981, signing of Convention 108, the first legally binding international treaty dealing with privacy and data protection. NCSA, the nation's leading nonprofit, public-private partnership promoting cybersecurity and privacy education and awareness, leads the effort in North America. The Data Privacy Day initiative is made possible by generous support from our sponsors and is advised by a distinguished advisory committee of privacy professionals. For more information, visit staysafeonline.org/data-privacy-day/about .

