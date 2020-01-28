Cronos Group Inc. to Hold 2019 Fourth Quarter and Full-Year Conference Call on February 27, 2020

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Jan. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CRON) (TSX: CRON) (“Cronos Group” or the “Company”) will hold its 2019 Fourth Quarter and Full-Year Earnings Conference Call on Thursday, February 27, 2020 at 8:30 a.m. EST. Cronos Group’s senior management team will discuss its financial results and will be available for questions from the investment community after prepared remarks.



A live audio webcast of the earnings call will be available on the Company’s website at https://ir.thecronosgroup.com/events-presentations. Participants may also listen via telephone by dialing (866) 795-2258 toll-free from the U.S. and Canada, or (409) 937-8902 if dialing from outside the U.S. and Canada, with passcode: 6999389. The webcast of the call will be archived for replay on the Company’s website.

About Cronos Group Inc.

Cronos Group is an innovative global cannabinoid company with international production and distribution across five continents. Cronos Group is committed to building disruptive intellectual property by advancing cannabis research, technology and product development. With a passion to responsibly elevate the consumer experience, Cronos Group is building an iconic brand portfolio. Cronos Group’s portfolio includes PEACE NATURALS ™, a global wellness platform, two adult-use brands, COVE ™ and Spinach ™, and two hemp-derived CBD brands, Lord Jones ™ and PEACE+ ™. For more information about Cronos Group and its brands, please visit: www.thecronosgroup.com

Cronos Group Contact

Anna Shlimak

Tel: (416) 504-0004

investor.relations@thecronosgroup.com



