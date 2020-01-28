Ipro Announces Strategic Partnership with NetGovern, Helping Legal Teams Meet Challenges of "ZettaByte Scale" eDiscovery

Partnership provides an innovative approach for customers to perform Early Data Assessment (EDA), enabling the rapid review of data before it is ever collected

TEMPE, AZ, UNITED STATES, January 28, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ipro Tech, LLC, a global leader in eDiscovery and Trial software technology, announced today a strategic partnership with NetGovern. This partnership will provide an innovative approach for customers to perform Early Data Assessment (EDA), enabling the rapid review of relevant data before it is ever collected, thereby dramatically lowering expensive eDiscovery costs.

Cloud and On-Premises data repositories containing zettabytes (i.e., billions of documents) are now the norm, and collecting from various storage locations has become a real challenge for in-house legal counsel. NetGovern allows real-time, consolidated access to multiple sources of enterprise unstructured data, enabling legal teams to effectively make tactical decisions prior to preserving or duplicating Electronically Stored Information (ESI). Combining this functionality with Ipro’s best-in-class capabilities – including data processing, enhanced visual analytics, new intuitive document review, and trial solution - creates what is possibly the industry’s most flexible, scalable, and powerful eDiscovery experience.

With this partnership, Ipro expands its offerings to help legal teams perform investigations for litigation and internal matters, assess compliance & security risks, protect intellectual property, respond to eDiscovery, subpoenas, and public record requests, and ultimately prepare for settlement or trial.

“Searching through billions of documents and creating legal holds from multiple sources, such as Office 365 mailboxes and applications, on-premises file shares or Box, is how we make a difference every day. We are excited to take part in helping our mutual customers make confident decisions much earlier in the process,” says Pierre Chamberland, Founder & CEO of NetGovern.

Dean Brown, CEO at Ipro Tech, adds, “As corporate data continues to grow, innovative approaches to eDiscovery are necessary. Ipro continues to invest in this market to stay ahead of the demands of eDiscovery and ensure our clients gain insight into the complexities of today’s data-filled world.”

Both Ipro and NetGovern reiterated their continued commitment to provide their customers with flexible deployments whether On-Premises, or fully-hosted in Public & Private Clouds.

During Legalweek 2020 in NYC, both companies will answer questions and celebrate this partnership at its “Game On eDiscovery!” event at Faces and Names on Feb 5, 2020. For information about scheduling a meeting, contact us here: https://iprotech.com/contact-us/

About NetGovern

NetGovern's information archiving and governance software helps organizations solve data compliance, safeguard personal information, simplify eDiscovery and protect their reputation. Our all-in-one solution offers the fastest speed to value, lowest cost of ownership, and most secure visibility of sensitive information found in messages and files, independent of storage location. https://www.netgovern.com/

About Ipro Tech, LLC

Ipro is a global leader in eDiscovery technology used by legal professionals to streamline discovery of electronic data through presentation at trial. Ipro draws upon decades of innovation to deliver high-performance software, services, and support, bundled as a solution and deployed the way you want it—Desktop, On-prem, Cloud, or Hybrid—significantly reducing the cost and complexity of eDiscovery.

https://www.Iprotech.com



