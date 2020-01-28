Diabetes Research Institute Foundation Appoints Sean Kramer as CEO

"I can think of no better way to make a difference for millions with diabetes than to raise the money the DRI's scientists need to do their critical research."

HOLLYWOOD, FLORIDA, USA, January 28, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Diabetes Research Institute Foundation (DRIF) today announced the appointment of Sean Kramer , MBA, as its new Chief Executive Officer. Kramer comes to the DRIF with more than two decades of proven fundraising success and experience in achieving outstanding results for capital campaigns and other major development initiatives.Kramer has been a prominent fundraising leader for some of the most respected and highly recognized nonprofit organizations, particularly in the health area. He most recently was senior vice president and chief development officer for Parkinson’s Foundation’s Miami and New York offices, where he directed a nationwide development team and increased revenue almost 60% in two years.Previously, as assistant vice president for Baptist Health South Florida, he led the major philanthropic efforts that established the Miami Cardiac & Vascular Institute and Miami Cancer Institute, surpassing the campaign goal by 55%.With deep roots in South Florida, Kramer has also held executive management and fundraising roles at American Cancer Society, Barry University, Florida International University, and American Red Cross. While he has focused his career in the nonprofit sector, he spent time in the for-profit sector at Palm Beach life insurance firm Jones Lowry, where he developed new business relationships with ultra-high net worth individuals.“I am very excited to join the Diabetes Research Institute Foundation and build upon the extraordinary work that’s already been done. Throughout my career, I’ve been passionate about helping people. I can think of no better way to make a difference for millions living with diabetes than to raise the money the DRI’s scientists need to do their critical research. As someone living with diabetes, the DRIF’s cure-focused mission is very personal for me and my family and a big reason why I wanted to join this incredible organization,” said Kramer, who was diagnosed with an unusual form of type 1 diabetes in 2018. He is the fourth-generation member of his family to have diabetes.“We are thrilled to have Sean join the DRIF team as our new CEO. His track record as an accomplished leader and a fundraising professional demonstrates his ability to manage transformational change. We believe that with his proven development skills he will take our organization to the next level and raise the necessary funds to allow our scientists to continue their work toward a cure of type 1 diabetes,” said William J. Fishlinger, chairman of the DRI Foundation’s National Board of Directors.Kramer received a bachelor’s degree in political science from Florida International University and a master’s degree in business administration with honors from the University of Miami. He resides in the Miami area with his wife, Anna McConnell, M.D., and three daughters, ages 14, 13, and 11.About the Diabetes Research Institute and FoundationThe mission of the Diabetes Research Institute Foundation is to provide the Diabetes Research Institute with the funding necessary to cure diabetes now. The Diabetes Research Institute at the University of Miami Miller School of Medicine leads the world in cure-focused research. As one of the largest and most comprehensive research centers dedicated to curing diabetes, the DRI is aggressively working to develop a biological cure by restoring natural insulin production in people living with the disease. Researchers have already shown that transplanted islet cells allow patients to live without the need for insulin therapy. Some study participants have maintained insulin independence for more than 10 years. The DRI is now building upon these promising outcomes through its BioHub strategy , a multi-pronged approach that addresses the major challenges standing in the way of a cure. For more information, please visit DiabetesResearch.org or call 800-321-3437.



