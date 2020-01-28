The asthma & allergy friendly® Certification Program Featured Its Certified Products to the Homebuilding Industry’s Leaders and Experts From Across the Globe at the 2020 NAHB International Builders Show and Kitchen & Bath Industry Show
/EIN News/ -- WASHINGTON, Jan. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The asthma & allergy friendly® Certification Program, which is jointly run by Allergy Standards Limited (ASL) and the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America shared the stage with other leading organizations and industry innovators at the NAHB International Builders Show and the Kitchen & Bath Industry Show (KBIS) this past week in Las Vegas, Nevada. Allergy Standards Limited CEO, Dr. John McKeon kicked off the first day of the shows by co-hosting a fireside chat alongside the noteworthy industry influencer, Matt Risinger of The Build Show, at the #IBS2020 booth of Ingersoll Rand’s Traneâ, an asthma & allergy friendlyâ Certification Program partner. During their discussion, Dr. John McKeon conveyed powerful insights about the importance of healthy indoor air quality in home building and how to best achieve this. Matt Risinger lent his expertise as a professional homebuilder and shared helpful tips and takeaways about creating healthy, efficient and comfortable construction.
From the floor of the International Builders Show, here is an insightful interview between Allergy Standard’s Dr. John McKeon and Trane’s David Maruna: https://youtu.be/5tPglvElL-4
Allergy Standards Limited (ASL) and the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America are also pleased to announce that several certified asthma & allergy friendly® client brands exhibited at #IBS2020 and #KBIS2020 including LG, Samsung, 3M Filtrete, and Trane. Each of these clients showcased products that highlighted the importance of indoor air quality and a healthy home environment, which are the backbone to the asthma & allergy friendly® Certification Program.
-
LG Styler with Black Tinted Mirror utilizes LG’s innovative TrueSteam® technology to clean clothes, linens, pillows, plush toys and more – and sanitize garments to neutralize unpleasant odors and reduce allergens.
-
LG Front- and Top-Load TurboWash Washing Machines include the new TurboWash™ 360 front-load washer (model WM3900) and top-load washer with TurboWash3D™ Technology (model WT7900) that achieve required washing temperatures and are proven to reduce common household allergens by more than 95%.
-
LG PuriCare™ Air Purifier Tower features a unique purification method that promotes 360 degrees of clean air delivery, HEPA filtration, LoDecibal™ quieter operation and superior energy efficiency.
-
LG CordZero Stick Vacuum boasts LG's AERO SCIENCE vacuum technology, which aids overall cleaning time through its powerful suction, touts a five-step filtration system, employing a HEPA 13 Filter† to reduce dust, while the Canister's seven-step filtration system captures ultra-fine dust and particles using a HEPA 14 Filter.
-
Samsung’s Cube Air Purifier with Wind-Free™ Air Purification provides 99.97% removal of ultra fine dust and reduces allergies, bad odors, and bacteria, to improve air quality in your home.
-
3M’s Filtrete™ Healthy Living Air Filter uses an exclusive technology that acts like a magnet to attract and capture microscopic allergens to remove them from the air.
- Trane® introduces ‘Tranquility’ platform, a holistic approach to creating healthier homes that looks at a home’s environment as a system. It puts a priority on the quality of the air being heated, cooled, and how it moves through the home. Their CleanEffects™ Air Cleaner is the first AAFA certified whole house filtration system in North America.
Both McKeon and Risinger emphasized the importance of healthier indoor living solutions and human-centric design, placing the health & wellness of the building occupant as the critical focal point of construction and the selection of homebuilding materials & appliances. Their comments echoed some of the key themes of the #IBS2020 and #KBIS2020 which focused on design thinking and human centered design, as it related to the health and wellness of humans interacting with those products. The asthma & allergy friendly® Certification Program believes this overarching trend will continue to grow in significance, and we expect our client brands such as Tarkett, Congoleum, Guardsman, and SureFit to continue their standard of excellence by showcasing their certified products at upcoming events and tradeshows including the International Surface Event, and Winter Market.
About the asthma & allergy friendly® Certification Program
The asthma & allergy friendly® Certification Program is a unique, groundbreaking collaboration between the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America and Allergy Standards Limited. This program helps people make informed purchases for a #healthierhome. We test household products against strict standards. If products pass our tests, they earn the CERTIFIED asthma & allergy friendly® mark. Certified products include air cleaners, bedding, cleaning products, flooring, paints, vacuum cleaners, washing machines, and more. Visit aafa.org/certified for more information.
A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b6120afd-0c88-4f07-b670-53b1e4624ba7
A video accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/db4b1bda-34b9-440f-9f01-68369179ddce
Contact: Sarajane Sparks
sarajane@sparkscg.com
603-494-2755
EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.