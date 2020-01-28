ChartaCloud ROBOTTECA to Host 4th NAO User and Developer Congress February 26-27, 2020

Leading NAO Robot Software Developers from Canada, Belgium, Finland, France, India, Japan, Netherlands and the United States Will Headline the 2020 Congress

NORTH HAMPTON, NH, USA, January 28, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- ChartaCloud ROBOTTECA today announced that it will host its 4th NAO Robot User and Developer Congress on February 26-27, 2020. The Congress will feature presentations from the world’s leading developers of software for the NAO robot. Also included will be real life use case presentations from experts on the use and deployment of the NAO robot in pediatric medical care, public libraries, autism therapy, skilled nursing facilities for the elderly and STEAM education in schools. The NAO Robot is a product of SoftBank Robotics.In recognition of the concern about the carbon impact of travel on the environment, the 2020 Congress will be an all broadcast virtual ‘go green’ event. MassRobotics in Boston, MA. USA will serve as the host broadcast facility for the two-day Congress.Complete details about the Congress and the planned agenda can be seen at: https://www.robotteca.com/2020-nao-congress Tickets for link access to any or all NAO Congress presentations may be obtained via Eventbrite at: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/nao-robot-user-and-developer-congress2020-socially-assistive-robots-review-tickets-88516865327 About ChartaCloud ROBOTTECAROBOTTECA.com is a business unit of ChartaCloud Robotics LLC and is located in North Hampton, New Hampshire. ROBOTTECA specializes in sales, service, support, development and deployment of socially assistive robots and robot behavior software for assisted pediatric medical care, autism behavior therapeutic interventions, elder care in skilled nursing facilities, home health care-tele-presence, STEM education, public library ‘makerspace’ and digital literacy , and retail/hospitality engagement use cases. Additional information may be found at: www.robotteca.com



