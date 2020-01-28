Associa Community Management Corporation and Up To Par Management Managed Community Wins 2020 Couples' Choice Award® by Wedding Wire

/EIN News/ -- Chantilly, VA, Jan. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Associa Community Management Corporation (CMC) and Up To Par Management (UTP) managed community, Heritage Hunt HOA, won the 2020 Couples' Choice Award® by Wedding Wire.



The WeddingWire Couples' Choice Awards® recognize local wedding professionals who demonstrate excellence in quality, service, responsiveness, and professionalism. Winners are determined by the reviews from more than one million Wedding Wire couples.



At Heritage Hunt Golf and Country Club, a mansion wedding venue in the Washington, D.C. area, couples can host a beautiful classic wedding and invite up to 330 guests. The country club features a ballroom and gorgeous grounds mixed with rich gardens. Services provided include ceremonies, receptions, and catering.



“The Heritage Hunt HOA has been a cherished client of CMC and UTP for many years and we are proud that they have been honored by Wedding Wire for their outstanding wedding venue and services,” stated John Tsitos, CMCA®, AMS®, PCAM®, CMC president. “They are dedicated to making each event special and providing couples with all their wedding needs. We look forward to continuing to support the community for many years to come.”



