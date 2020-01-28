American Premium Water Corp (OTC: HIPH) Announces Expanded Vanexxe Product Distribution in Australia

/EIN News/ --



The LOI also provides for Vanexxe to be evaluated by the TGA, Australia’s health governing body, to be approved for therapeutic use in the world’s 14th largest economy

PLAYA VISTA, CA, Jan. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- American Premium Water Corporation (OTC: HIPH) (“the Company”) announces that Canyon Create Corp, the manufacturer of Vanexxe, has entered into a Letter of Intent (LOI) with Nutra Pty. Ltd. (Nutra), an Australian corporation with extensive reach in distribution of personal products, to engage in the licensed production and sale of Vanexxe throughout Australia and Southeast Asia. The Company has an equitable interest in Canyon Create Corp.

American Premium Water Corporation CEO Ryan Fishoff commented, “This is an exciting day for Vanexxe! Not only is this ground breaking product expanding to Australia, its also being evaluated by the TGA to be classified for therapeutic use. If approval is given, it will greatly expand the number of channels that can sell the product. It will also offer further validation of the product and its efficacy. The LOI with Nutra Pty falls in line with our focus on international expansion, and has been in the works for some time, as the Company stated back in July that it was in discussions with distributors across the Pacific Rim. Establishing a foothold in the Pacific has been a stated goal of the Company’s. As we move into 2020, we will continue to focus on expanding into this region. I look forward to updating shareholders when the Nutra Pty LOI is completed and the Company’s other activities in the area.”

The Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA) is the regulatory body for therapeutic goods (including medicines, medical devices, gene technology, and blood products) in Australia. The LOI with Nutra stipulates that they would be responsible for the manufacturing and distribution of Vanexxe in Australia and surrounding regions in Southeast Asia. Nutra will also take the lead in shepherding the product through the approval process of the TGA. Australia is one of the world’s largest economies, having the 14th largest GDP globally.

Canyon Create Founder and President, Campbell McAuley, said: “This is the most encouraging news to date that we will be able to have our products marketed extensively in Australia and in the Southeast Asian region based on this anticipated approval by the TGA. We are confident that Nutra is an excellent manufacturing partner that will be able to meet our expectations, resulting in what we project will be the production and sale of hundreds of thousands of units of Vanexxe, as well as our other skin care topical brands.”

About American Premium Water Corp.

American Premium Water (OTC: HIPH) is a diversified luxury consumer products company focused on businesses in the health and beauty and biotech sectors. The company is focused on harnessing the powers of Nano technologies paired without cannabidiol (CBD) to treat health disorders and enhance quality of life. The company’s portfolio includes the LALPINA Hydro and LALPINA CBD brands ( www.lalpinahydrocbd.com ), Gents ( www.gentsco.com ), Vanexxe ( www.vanexxe.com ) and plant + body essentials ( www.plantbodyessentials.com ).

American Premium Water strives in providing only the highest quality CBD sources for its products, with quality control being one of our first and foremost focuses. The Company aims for this standard not only for compliance reasons, but also to provide our customers the highest quality product possible.

About Canyon Create Corp.

Canyon Create Corp., a Nevada Corporation, is the developer of Vanexxe (www.vanexxe.com), a patented cosmetic cream that uses a proprietary formulation to eliminate the appearance of varicose veins. The product works by simultaneously bringing heightened blood flow to the bulged vein valve, allowing it to pull away from the dermis and return to a more normal condition, and increases the elasticity in the upper skin layers to provide healthier skin, assisting in moving the vein back to a non-visible location.

