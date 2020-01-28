ForgeRock appoints David Hope as SVP of Asia-Pacific and Japan

Executive with 20+ years of enterprise IT leadership experience joins to accelerate regional growth

/EIN News/ -- SINGAPORE, Jan. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ForgeRock® , the leading provider in digital identity, today announced the appointment of David Hope as senior vice president for Asia-Pacific and Japan.

The appointment of Hope signifies ForgeRock’s growing investment in Asia-Pacific and underscores its aim to serve as the digital identity partner of choice for large enterprise organizations in the region. ForgeRock helps people safely and simply access the connected world with a modern identity platform for consumers, workforce and things.

Hope’s arrival comes on the heels of a very successful year, as ForgeRock’s new Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR) was up 200% in 2019 in the region. ForgeRock added many new customers across major verticals as Digital Transformation, Virtual Banking and Consumer Data Right initiatives gained momentum. Hope will play an instrumental role in expanding ForgeRock’s presence across Asia-Pacific, focusing on business development, channel expansion and growing the regional team.

"David is an exceptional operator known for growing businesses in the Asia-Pacific region. He will be a great addition to our team and will help further strengthen our position as a leading digital identity provider for Fortune 5000 customers."

-- Pete Angstadt, chief revenue officer, ForgeRock.

“I am excited and honored to join Pete and the team. ForgeRock has an exciting customer base, and is uniquely positioned to serve the digital identity needs of the enterprise with its comprehensive platform that is cloud-ready, and its commitment to customer success is second to none.”

-- David Hope, senior vice president for Asia-Pacific and Japan, ForgeRock.

Hope joins ForgeRock with over 20 years of experience in enterprise IT leadership roles. Previously, he was the president of Asia-Pacific at Workday where he led the rapid expansion of the business across the region. Prior to Workday, Hope spent three years at Pitney Bowes Software as vice president and managing director of Asia-Pacific. Before that, he was the general manager & regional marketing director at Infor Global Solutions for Asia-Pacific South.

About ForgeRock

ForgeRock®, the leader in digital identity, delivers modern and comprehensive Identity and Access Management solutions for consumers, employees and things to simply and safely access the connected world. Using ForgeRock, more than a thousand global customer organizations orchestrate, manage, and secure the complete lifecycle of identities from dynamic access controls, governance, APIs, and storing authoritative data – consumable in any cloud or hybrid environment. The company is privately held, and headquartered in SanFrancisco, California, with offices around the world. For more information and free downloads, visit www.forgerock.com or follow ForgeRock on social media:

