Everi Holdings to Report 2019 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Results on March 2 and Host Conference Call and Webcast

/EIN News/ -- LAS VEGAS, Jan. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) announced today that it will release its 2019 fourth quarter and full year results after the market closes on Monday, March 2, 2020, and host a conference call and simultaneous webcast at 5:00 p.m. ET that day.



The conference call may be accessed live over the phone by dialing (646) 828-8143. A replay will be available beginning at 8:00 p.m. ET that day and may be accessed by dialing (412) 317-6671; the PIN number is 2972384. The replay will be available until March 9, 2020. The call will be webcast live from the Company’s website at www.everi.com (select “Investors” followed by “Events & Presentations”).

About Everi Holdings

Everi is a leading supplier of imaginative entertainment and trusted technology solutions for the casino, interactive and gaming industry. With a focus on both customers and players, the Company develops entertaining games and gaming machines, gaming systems and services, and is the preeminent and most comprehensive provider of core financial products and services, player loyalty tools and applications, and intelligence and regulatory compliance solutions. Everi’s mission is to provide casino operators with games that facilitate memorable player experiences, offer seamless and secure financial transactions for casinos and their patrons, deliver self-service equipment, and software tools and applications to improve casino operations efficiencies and fulfill regulatory compliance requirements. Everi provides these products and services in its effort to help make its customers even more successful. For more information, please visit www.everi.com , which is updated regularly with financial and other information about the Company.

Contacts:

Investor Relations

Everi Holdings Inc.

William Pfund

VP, Investor Relations

702-676-9513 or william.pfund@everi.com

JCIR

Richard Land, James Leahy

212-835-8500 or evri@jcir.com



