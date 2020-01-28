There were 744 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 172,271 in the last 365 days.

Wellness benefits are commonly offered with voluntary supplemental health products, finds Eastbridge Consulting Group

/EIN News/ -- AVON, Conn., Jan. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Of the 32 carriers participating in Eastbridge’s recent survey, most offer wellness benefits on at least one voluntary supplemental health product (voluntary critical illness, accident, hospital indemnity/supplemental medical, and/or cancer). Wellness benefits are typically offered as optional rather than built-in benefits. Some of the key findings from the Voluntary Wellness Benefits study include:

  • Most carriers offer multiple filing options in addition to paper form by mail, with an average of three claims-filing methods.

  • A third of carriers require a waiting period for wellness benefits and most do not require a charge to be incurred before paying a wellness benefit.

  • Carriers cover an average of 28 wellness tests/screenings though the number varied significantly by carrier.

  • The future opportunity for wellness benefits is mixed, as some carriers see increasing demand from employer/brokers, while others predict decreasing demand as employers implement other wellness plans or state regulations become more restrictive.

Eastbridge Consulting Group, Inc. is a marketing advisory firm serving companies focused on the voluntary/worksite benefits market in the United States and Canada.

